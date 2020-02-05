Twitter: “Manipulated” tweets will soon be easier to recognize

In yet another bid to take action against the circulation of synthetic and manipulating media on its platform, Twitter announced a new policy on Wednesday where it would start labeling such content from March 5. Twitter said that people should not misrepresent synthetic or manipulated media likely to cause harm.

“In addition, we can label tweets that contain synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the authenticity of the media and to provide additional context,” the microblogging platform said in a statement. From March 5, Twitter applies a label to the Tweet, issues a warning to people before they retweet the Tweet or like it; reduce the visibility of the Tweet on Twitter and / or prevent it from being recommended; and / or provide additional explanations or clarifications, as available, such as a landing page with more context.

“In most cases, we will take all of the above actions on Tweets that we label. Our teams will begin labeling Tweets with this type of media on March 5, 2020,” the company said. “The Twitter rules are a living document, which means that our policies and enforcement approach are constantly evolving to address new behaviors online,” said Mahima Kaul, Director of Public Policy, India and South Asia.

“To build the synthetic and engineered media policy, we requested feedback from civil society organizations through a survey published in multiple languages ​​including English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese,” said Kaul. Twitter admitted that this will be a challenge and make mistakes along the way. “We appreciate the patience. However, we are committed to doing this right,” it said. Before Twitter prepared a new policy, he researched the first version of this rule and collected more than 6,500 responses from people around the world.

It also consulted with a diverse, global group of civil society organizations and academic experts about the new rule. “Worldwide, more than 70 percent of people using Twitter said they were not taking action” against misleading altered media. Respondents were almost unanimous in their support of Twitter by providing additional information or context on tweets with this type of media, “the findings showed.

Nearly 9 out of 10 people said that placing warning labels next to significantly changed content would be acceptable. More than 90 percent of people who have shared feedback support Twitter to remove this content when it is clear that it is intended to do certain types of damage. “More than 75 percent of people believe that accounts that share misleading, changed media should face enforcement measures. Enforcement actions can be people on Twitter who need to delete their Tweet or suspend their account,” the survey said.

