Twitter follows Facebook to address misinformation in the census

Social media company Twitter Inc. extended the guidelines on protecting election integrity to the US census on Tuesday, declaring that posts with false or misleading information will be prohibited from participating in the national poll.

Twitter and Facebook Inc. have been criticized for their slow response to disinformation campaigns. While companies don’t want to be held responsible for everything their users post, they have recently agreed to scrutinize electoral posts, for example to prevent those who lie about the timing or location of the vote. Legislators and civil rights groups have put pressure on the platforms to increase control over the census as it is ripe for manipulation by foreign governments due to the impact that results could have on future elections across the country.

Facecbook announced in December that it would extend its misinformation guidelines to the US Census. This nationwide poll is conducted every ten years to determine how many seats in the House of Representatives each state receives, how federal funds are allocated, and this year government and local constituencies are used for redrawing.

In addition to banning false information, Twitter will link to the Census website in a prominent manner when people search Twitter for questions related to the survey, the company said in a blog post. That means users can get information directly from the federal government, rather than relying on other Twitter users to get information.

It remains to be seen how effectively Twitter will apply its guidelines. News can spread quickly on social media websites before companies have time to apply their policies.

