At Sunday’s ceremony, the 37-year-old joined him as The Irishman co-stars Ray Romano at Harvey Keitel to show Netflix crime drama as one of the nominees for a cast’s unique performance in a motion picture. Viewers couldn’t resist Paquin saying much on stage – even when compared to his almost silent role in Martin ScorseseMovie.

As the Twitics have pointed out, the Oscar the winner spoke more in his short speech at the awards show than he did in the three-and-a-half-hour film, which saw his character say a seven-line dialogue.

Paquin’s small role in the mob epic sparked the backlash when the film was released last year, with some viewers blasting it with a mostly muted character in a movie full of very talkative men.

The actress reacted with anger in November, explaining to viewers that silence was a key element of her character, Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro. He wrote on Twitter at the time:

“No, no one is doing any ‘ordering’. I’ve auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of @TheIrishmanFilm and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this movie.”

De Niro also defended Paquin’s role last month, telling USA Today that his performance was “very strong.” He said:

“He was very strong and that was it. In other scenes there might be some interaction between Frank and him maybe, but that’s how it was done. He was very good and it reflects.”

Well, it appears some fans are still bitter about it: on Sunday night, more than a few Twitter users used the actress’s speech to revisit her not-so-chatty character in the movie.

The following was tweeted:

“Anna Paquin will finally get to speak for The Irishman. #SAGA onwards.”

“Anna Paquin with more words presenting” The Irishman “than her in the film. #SAGAwards”

“Anna Paquin just spoke more words describing The Irishman than she did in the film. #SAGAwards”

“Similar to The Irishman, the intro for The Irishman at @SAGawards is Anna Paquin being pushed into the background in favor of the gathering of white men. #SAGAwards #Annoying.”

Some have remained tight-lipped – but not all have subscribed to Twitter’s twitter mind. Many fans joined De Niro and Paquin about Peggy’s character and role in the story, including a tweet:

“I think Anna Paquin’s silence in the movie speaks volumes.”

What do U, Perezcious readers think? Are those angry fans for something, or should they take a note from Peggy Sheeran and get off?

