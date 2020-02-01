Twitter enters with #Brexit Memes after UK leaves the European Union

Two and a half years after the vote for the Brexit in June 2016, the UK finally left the European Union on Friday evening and became the first country to leave the economic bloc after 47 years of membership.

“It’s not just about some legal liberation. It may be a moment of true national renewal and change. This is the beginning of a new era in which we no longer accept your chances for life – the chances of your family for life – depend on which part of the country you grow up in, “said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced the historic moment as the beginning of a new era for the UK in his speech to the nation just before Brexit.

“This is when the day comes and the curtain goes up for a new act in our great national drama,” said Johnson in his video message that promised hope and opportunity in every part of the UK.

Although there will be little immediate change when the UK and the EU enter a pre-agreed transition period from Saturday to the end of December, the process of complete release from the now 27-strong economic bloc begins immediately.

When the United Kingdom left the EU, memes arrived on Twitter with people telling how they thought this was goodbye.

Some thought it was a mistake.

and the prize for the best # Brexit analogy goes to pic.twitter.com/FsfDV4hNjI

– Dr. Eric Schmidt @ 铁 墙 博士 (@GreatWallEric) February 1, 2020

Some remained in denial.

Brexit is official. But I will never stop being European. #LeaveALightOnForScotland pic.twitter.com/AxuEi1BXYd

– (@wordamentalist) 1 February 2020

And the Brexit memes kept coming in.

I felt a major disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly screamed in fear and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened. # BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/3ptd13tHSG

– Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile in Glasgow. #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/iceDWI5JLj

– Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) January 31, 2020

It’s #BrexitDay and the signs for the parties are up early. pic.twitter.com/goD4hq8H0V

– Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) January 31, 2020

#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/p3A9DW2AwK

– Martin Saunders ‍♂️ (@martinsaunders) January 31, 2020

Rare photos of the UK leaving the EU # BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/HjxcBFg3sR

– (@Spilling_The_T) January 31, 2020

#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/ArWK1mdjiB

– ♂ mͫaͣtͭeͤuͧˢs (@Ehllian) January 31, 2020

Still European, always European #Brexit pic.twitter.com/5sev32GNHt

– Dan Jones (@LightWithALens) January 31, 2020

I look forward to Britain’s season 2 tomorrow. # BrexitDay

– Jonny Hosking (@JonnyHosking) January 31, 2020

This sticker has been on my wall since 98 and I vowed that I would only remove it after we left the EU. Happy Independence Day everyone. #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/rUlIJmJMfX

– James Spivey (@ JamesSpivey1) January 31, 2020

Brexit breakfast … Had to be a full English, right? #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/9gbyHIhL1K

– Joe (@ joe606) January 31, 2020

