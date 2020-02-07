Twitter condemns Sambit Patra for sharing the Cong leader’s fake “Pakistan Zindabad” video

However, a quick Google search shows you that the video has been edited and has already been reviewed by sites that have verified facts.

According to the fact-checking website BOOM, Khan interviewed Prime Minister Modi about Sri Sri Ravishankar’s statement in the original clip dated June 20, 2016. At the World Cultural Festival in New Delhi, the spiritual guru said “Jai Hind and Pakistan Zindabad” should work together for peace and development in the region. “

Naseem Khan had said: “I would like to ask Modi ji that Sri Ravi Shankar today pronounced the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the banks of Yamuna in the presence of Rajnath Singh. Will he be accused of sedition? If Modi ji is brave if Rajnath is Drank milk from his mother, then file a riot and show. “

Twitter users have condemned Sambit Patra for posting the edited video a day before the Delhi general election. A Twitter user wrote: “Hello @sambitswaraj, the amount of misinformation you provided through your Twitter account prior to the Delhi election did not even make it for your own election. What happened? There is no space for credibility in your politics? “

“Shame that you stop @sambitswaraj from editing videos to your liking. Have the courage to show the real and complete video,” wrote another user.

