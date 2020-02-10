Twitter celebrates after Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ makes history by winning ‘Best Picture’ at Oscars

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has created history by being the first non-English film to win Oscars in four categories – Best screenplay, Best international function and Best original screenplay. The South Korean director also had the best director for it.

While South Korea burst out in joy with his first Oscar, the world also rejoiced over such a heartwarming triumph.

After the film’s performance was announced at the 92nd Academy Awards, the social media broke into a festive mood and the film and cast received enormous love and praise from global netizens.

This is the way Twitterati expressed their happiness and preference for the film on Twitter.

What a great achievement! Best PictureBest director Best international feature Best original scenario Congrats once again all people involved in making the film ‘Parasite’ # ParasiteMovie # Oscars pic.twitter.com/JrRf5YwPE1

– The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) 10 February 2020

To everyone who made #Parasite possible, Bong JoonHo, the cast and the staff … Congratulations !! You all deserve it !! # Oscars2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JZlgQqmF6F

– iskeri (@drlnmrdn) 10 February 2020

tom hanks and charlize theron are so hyped for parasite, the best people! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bGEMyiKJE5

– ladybird (@ritas_twt) 10 February 2020

look at him as if he is: “Yes, that’s my baby, I did this. You go Bong Joon Ho, you earned every bit #Pasit #Oscars pic.twitter.com/i7hZFB0oai

– 지민 의 약속 ⁷ (@worldofjimin) 10 February 2020

Great respect for the fact that “Parasite” is the first foreign film to win the best photo, as a person who loves foreign films this is great news & the response from Sanda Oh was everything! #oscars pic.twitter.com/fSqWhUx0mY

– JAMΞS (@NormaJeansBaker) 10 February 2020

I know I’m late, but congratulations to #Parasite team, especially Bong Joon Ho. Thank you for breaking the barrier and paving the way for non-American films to be enjoyed worldwide! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7hCzSq8fmo

– kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) 10 February 2020

Well deserved victory for Parasite !!! He pulled out one of the most crippling scenes that shocked me to my core #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jApG6ELAIP

– nicci (@nicky_esc) 10 February 2020

PARASITE (2019) Directed by: Bong Joon-HoParasite has just won 4 Oscar’s and connected it to Walt Disney for most Oscar’s who won a movie in one night! #Oscars # Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/fWd3H9NiEq

– Scorsese Stan account (@TarantinosPitts) 10 February 2020

bong joon-ho and ‘parasite’ have historical victories over some local award ceremonies, bong joon-ho makes everyone applaud the entire ‘parasite’ cast, bong joon-ho gives meaningful acceptance speeches in Korean | alexa play ‘adore you’ by harry styles #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IS2DgF3fdS

– (@gurlbye009) 10 February 2020

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.