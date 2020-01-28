Internet writers are really vultures.

If you’ve ever wondered why the vast majority of articles on all trending topics seem to be clicks on Clickbaity, it’s because writing on the Internet is often a race to publish. As an Internet entertainment writer, I spend a good part of my day browsing Twitter feeds. Trendy hashtags are a hotbed for story ideas, and hopping on the right topic at the right time can put you at the top of the Google rankings for a popular search term.

But the more time you spend looking for trends on Twitter, the more you start to notice trends within trends. For example, the main comments on almost all political subjects generally belong to the same hundred Blue Check Marks verified on Twitter (those who are the people on Twitter deemed important enough to receive the coveted symbol next to their name). The same can be said for almost any news niche. Sometimes these Blue Check Marks are celebrities, but more often than not, they are unknown names. A surprising number of them, I have come to learn, are other writers. Podcasters too.

When most people see a blue check mark on Twitter, they most likely associate the account with an import person. It is, of course, by design; The blue check marks literally make the chosen people stand out from the rest. But after reading countless Blue Checkmarked tweets, I don’t know if the Blue Check Marks are really people. Rather, they are projections of “personal brands” organized by people who are not interested in having conversations, as much as shouting to be the loudest voice with the most likes and retweets. The result is an overall worsening of public discourse, with nuances and real attempts to figure out taking the back from the silly barbels and platitudes of your favorite personality (who, in reality, probably lives in fear of upsetting his fan base and ‘damage his “mark”).

“Personal branding” is the practice of transforming your life, your personality and your online presence into a “brand”. The idea is that if you market yourself as a brand in a specific niche, people will view you as an “opinion leader” in the same way that they view consumer brands as an authority within consumer niches. . While a loyal Nintendo fan could buy any new Nintendo game, a brand loyalist could still download your music or watch your YouTube video or even read your latest article on why the royal family, any the Super Smash Bros. community, and Craig – the second and worst bully you’ve ever had – should be forever etched.

From a marketing perspective, personal branding makes a lot of sense, and a quick online search will provide countless documents on how, exactly, to turn your social media presence into a career development tool. Therefore, it is impossible to apply for a job in the media industry without being asked to provide links to your social media profiles. In a Forbes article titled “10 Golden Rules of Personal Branding,” media strategist Goldie Chan (who calls herself “Oprah from LinkedIn”) provides detailed instructions:

“1. Concentrate,” reads the first bullet. “Keeping your message focused on your target demographic will make it easier to both create content around your personal brand and that others define you.” And then comes the second step: “2. Be authentic.”

But how is it managed online, boiling down to a specific objective for a targeted population, while remaining “authentic”? Organizing yourself for the Internet and being something close to authentic seems deeply contradictory to you.

The next steps are becoming more and more depressing. The eighth step, “Live Your Brand,” includes a quote from Tim Salu, a guy who helps students create personal brands: “Your personal brand should follow you wherever you go. It must be an authentic manifestation of who you are and amplify what you believe. “Then there is the ninth step,” Let others tell your story “, which notes:” The best PR is word of mouth. Creating a personal brand in the public sphere is no exception to this rule. Finally, step ten asks us to “leave a legacy”, asking the question: “What are the keywords and actions for which you want to be known?

Overall, this list is deeply troubling. Human beings are not “brands” and the human experience should not be customizable. People are deep and complex creatures, and the practice of “personal branding” is a form of dehumanization that could only be possible through late capitalism. By relegating our personal identities to “brands” organized for the purposes of marketing, influence and professional advancement, we are depriving ourselves of the very complexities that make us human.

Blue checks as share capital

Twitter

All this to say that social media no longer revolves around fluffy status updates; much of what is said on social media nowadays also counts in the real world. While one of Twitter’s first primary calls was its ability to directly connect ordinary people with celebrities, over the years Twitter has become the Internet’s most popular terrain for political organization. There is no better proof of this phenomenon than the fact that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, uses Twitter as his most direct line of communication with the American people – resulting in mass protests as rapid as Trump can tweet.

As a result, people need to be more careful than ever about how they maintain their public image. On the one hand, bad catches on the Internet can have real consequences – social media posts can fire you from your job or turn you into a social outcast. But on the other hand, a large presence on social media can offer opportunities and social capital that might otherwise be impossible. The problem is that when social capital is directly linked to an Internet character who feeds on pretty images and tweets of 280 characters, inauthenticity becomes a necessity.

Of course, this does not only apply to Blue Check Mark Twitter accounts. Most people are not really, really their real selves on social media. If anything, social media encourages lying by omission. We keep the reality of our lives, filtering through the negatives to provide a targeted image to our target demographic.

Even when we expose the negatives, we also target them to an audience. For example, every time an influencer talks about their mental illness on social media, it is impossible to determine if they are really opening up to a real struggle or if they are trying to expand their brand in order to be “opinion leaders” on a popular topic of discussion – or worse, do both by intentionally commodifying their struggle.

My point in all of this is not to denounce the Blue Check Marks. In fact, many of them offer great benefits, using their platform to promote ideas they believe in, add nuances and promote genuine empathy (as Patton Oswalt did when he paid the medical expenses of a needy Twitter troll). But at the same time, I’m not convinced that most content creators get into creative fields because they want to show off their lives. And if I’m right about it, it’s a sad reality that it seems to have become an integral part of the job.

As a person who dislikes using social media and hates sharing information about my personal life in general, I most certainly come up against obstacles in my career as a professional writer. I will probably never claim more than 10,000 subscribers. When a job application requests that I provide my social media, my choices are to link it to a sparse Twitter where I sometimes share articles that I have written and chat with people who say stupid things or leave comments ’empty space. Except that sometimes it is compulsory.

Obviously my clickbaity hot plugs are less likely to be read than someone’s weighty clickbaity hot plugs on social media. More troubling, an authentic undertone and thoughtful reflections are much less likely to spread through broader social discourse when the intentional bad faith of some edgelord makes people get angry enough to share instead. But I prefer to miss certain job opportunities and risk my words not being read than transforming my life into a “brand”, because I am not a brand. I am a person and pursued a creative field because I wanted to add something meaningful to the larger cultural conversation, not because I wanted to commodify my own identity.

How is it that if I want to be a successful writer, I have to build a personality or, at best, organize my own personality to attract strangers on the Internet? Does every writer really need to constantly cut ideas down to 280 characters to stay relevant? Why can’t a creator’s portfolio – his art, his music, his articles – speak for itself?

If I were to build a truly authentic “personal brand,” my social media presence would revolve around the constant struggle against mild to severe depression, working around the constant roadblocks of high-level autism, collecting characters. anime and jack sh * t all weekend. That’s not to say that I’m more “real” than anyone else – I actually think I’m pretty average. It just means that a lot of the people who seem to lead the best lives are probably jack sh * t most of the time all weekend.

But social capital is not frozen. While Twitter followers and the weight of the Internet could match social capital now, it was once bound to join your local book club or bowling team. Social capital is not dictated by companies with marketing teams; social capital is dictated by us. We decide who we engage with and which voices we support. So even if you watch modern speech and feel nothing but a deep well of dread, take comfort. Times change and change begins with us. . (brandToTranslate) personal branding