Twitter apologizes for allowing people to post posts in neo-Nazis and homophobes

Twitter apologized after letting people advertise specifically for neo-Nazis and homophobes.

The company gave people the option to direct their publications to people who have a variety of far-right views.

It occurs when you face sustained criticism for allowing conversations and extremist users in your social network.

As with other sites of this type, Twitter offers advertisers the ability to choose who the ads are targeting from a variety of different categories. They focus on their interests, as well as their demographics.

An investigation conducted by the BBC found that discriminatory terms such as “transphobic”, “white supremacists” and “anti-gay” were not excluded during the ad creation process.

The “neo-Nazi”, who also slipped through the network, could reach an estimated audience of between 67,000 and 81,000 people in the United Kingdom, according to the report.

Meanwhile, between 92,900 and 114,000 accounts were predicted for the keywords “Islamophobic,” “Islamophobia,” “Islamophobic,” and “# Islamophobic.”

Although the Twitter website says that ads can be reviewed before running in campaigns, it is claimed that generic test ads that use offensive terms were approved.

“They are sent for approval automatically, depending on the advertising status of an account, its historical use of Twitter and other evolving factors,” he says.

The report said it was also possible to attack vulnerable groups, such as the keywords “anorexic”, “bulimic”, “anorexia” and “bulimia” in people aged 13 to 24 years.

Twitter responded by saying that it prohibits certain sensitive words from its advertising tool, but the particular examples were a “mistake” and now it has solved the problem.

“Twitter has specific policies related to keyword targeting, which exist to protect the public conversation,” a spokeswoman said.

“Preventive measures include the prohibition of certain sensitive or discriminatory terms, which we update continuously.

“In this case, some of these terms were allowed for guidance purposes. This was a mistake.

“We regret that this has happened and as soon as we find out about the problem we rectify it.”

“We continue to apply our advertising policies, including restricting the promotion of content in a wide range of areas, including inappropriate content aimed at minors.”

