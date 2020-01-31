Twitter and Pinterest take action against false voter information

This file photo dated April 26, 2017 shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to remove false voting information that is intended to suppress participation in the November 2020 elections. Twitter launched a new tool on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, to help users in the United States report tweets with misleading registration or voting information more easily. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke, file)

Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to remove false voting information that is intended to suppress participation in the November election.

Twitter launched a new tool on Wednesday that made it easier for users in the United States to report tweets with misleading information about registering for or voting on ballots. The platform announced that the key moments tool would be available throughout the election.

Meanwhile, Pinterest has announced plans to remove posts that contain incorrect information about where, how, and when people can log in to vote or vote.

Most major social media platforms already intentionally prohibit misleading voting information. Twitter and Pinterest announced the new initiatives shortly before the first meeting in Iowa on Monday.

“As the primaries and presidential primaries begin, we are building on our efforts to protect public conversation,” said Carlos Monje Jr., director of public policy and philanthropy on Twitter, in a statement. The company’s new tool has been used in elections in India, the UK and the European Union.

Election security experts believe that suppressing online voters remains a significant threat as foreign and domestic groups try to polarize Americans and influence elections.

Oppression efforts are often directed against minorities and other historically disenfranchised groups. Examples of past elections are items that incorrectly claim that election day has been postponed, or that voters can cast their vote by text, or that they have to bring special documents related to the election.

“These things happen with every election,” said Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program at New York University Law School. To stop the misinformation, platforms would not only have to remove false claims, but also inform users that they may have been misled. Still, he said, “It will be impossible to capture everything in real time.”

Pinterest’s new policy also prohibits deliberate misinformation about the US Census. While it already banned general misinformation, Pinterest’s efforts to date have focused more on false claims regarding medical and consumer products. This is the first time that the company has set up rules for election-related misinformation.

Pinterest spokeswoman Jamie Favazza told the Associated Press that the new policy reflects the need to combat false voting information. But it’s not a sign that the platform, known for boards where users pin favorite photos, fashions, and crafts, is moving into politics.

Facebook and YouTube have already banned misinformation about voter registration and elections. In preparation for this year’s elections, Facebook, which owns Instagram, has also blocked paid advertisements claiming that polls are a waste of time or otherwise prevent people from voting.

According to Facebook, more than 45,000 posts violating the suppression of voter suppression were removed before the mid-term elections took place in 2018.

Facebook will make efforts to disrupt the 2020 U.S. Census

