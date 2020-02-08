Twins withdraw from the blockbuster with three teams

Rick Osentoski-USA Sport TODAY

The Minnesota Twins withdraw from the blockbuster of three teams that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to LaVella E. Neal of The Star Tribune.

The deal, which all three teams agreed on Tuesday night, broke into Boston’s medical concerns about Twins-pitcher Brusdar Graterol. The 21-year old pitcher would go to the Red Sox with Dodger’s outfielder Alex Verdugo. In return, Minnesota would receive pitcher Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers.

Graterol underwent surgery from Tommy John in 2016 and missed a lot of time this season with a right shoulder slit. Graterol’s agent Scott Boras, however, revealed that several orthopedic doctors confirmed that there are no long-term problems with his arm.

The Boston front office went looking for another top-10 prospect of the Twins to complete the deal. While the Twins comfortably shared Graterol to land Maeda, the front office eventually felt that adding another perspective was unreasonable and now are stopping the deal, with confirmation from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The teams were under pressure from the MLB Players’ Association to find a solution to the deal after dragging players through days of uncertainty about their future.

Spring training is only a few days away, which will probably add extra pressure to the Dodgers and Red Sox to make the deal work. Whether it is about finding a new third team or having it work themselves, both parties are reportedly trying to find a solution.

For the time being, however, Betts and Price will remain members of the Red Sox.