MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) – Kurt Anderson clings to a rocket-powered dragster in just a few weeks and sets off for a very fast race on an ice-covered Wisconsin lake.

“I want to break the current world record of 247 mph on the ice,” said Anderson.

He has a sense of mechanics and a need for speed since his childhood.

“I’ve always been a mechanical person, so growing up, you know, I had mini bikes and racing motorcycles,” said Anderson.

In 2007, he turned his attention to the best fuel-powered dragsters. Now, in a store that used to make Tonka toys, there are racing cars and scattered rockets. Among them, what he called “the Artic Arrow”. It is a sled designed by a dragster and Anderson and his team of “Rocketboys” hope to break a world speed record on ice in 1981.

Going over 247.93 miles an hour will also give Anderson the maximum f-force of a fighter pilot.

“I have countermeasures that I am doing, so I am not passing out,” he said.

He and his team will be looking to break the record at the Snodeo snowmobile rally in Manawa, Wisconsin. Anderson plans to excite the crowd with a record run on Sunday, February 16 – hitting somewhere between 250 and 300 miles per hour in seconds.

Chained to his workshop, the sled and its rocket propulsion system were tested recently. Instead of burning fuel, it uses 18 gallons of hydrogen peroxide. Liquid fuel goes through a chemical process in which it decomposes and turns into high pressure vapor.

“It’s a process called decomposition, and it literally turns into vapor,” he said.

In 2017 Anderson’s record attempt failed in Sweden when he had a steering wheel malfunction and the sled crashed. Anderson was not seriously injured in the race which reached a top speed of 206 mph.

His Rocketboys team has since fixed all of the design flaws and also perfected a better braking system to use in addition to the double parachutes – improvements that give Anderson the confidence to try it again.

“I love to run,” said Anderson. “I love … trying to accomplish something, so I’m excited about it.”

And most likely, become the fastest thing on the ice.

