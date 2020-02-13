TWICE Mina performs for the first time at OT9 “Feel Special”: News: KpopStarz

TWO members Mina is back!

On February 11, the member of the “Nation’s Girl Group” TWICE Mina plays their newest comeback track “Feel Special” with the other members for the first time, during the concert of the “Twicelights” group in Fukuoka, Japan.

Following the official release of JYP in August with regard to Mina’s physical and mental health problems, her promotion to the group took place to prioritize and fully restore her health.

However, during TWICE comeback that took place last September, fans and netizens were overwhelmed after seeing Mina in the teaser of the album, a hint about her participation.

According to her agency, Mina decided to participate in the album, but the agency will limit her promotion and appearance because their top priority is still her health.

Since then, Mina has been included in the “Twicelights” show that began in October 2019, although she has served most of the show, including “Feel Special,” until she performed it last night.

TWO official social media accounts even uploaded the fancam of the group’s performance, focusing on Mina’s lines and dance, to commemorate her participation in the song for the first time.

The Japanese member and K-pop idol were diagnosed last year with severe anxiety and panic attack, making it difficult for them to stand on stage, talk and be in a crowd.

This is also the reason why, for the past 11 shows, Mina sat outside and remained silent during the ment.

That is why ONCEs and her supporters were proud of her after they had the courage to speak on stage for the first time, to greet the audience during the group’s introduction, and to thank their fans for her termination.

Because of this, a hashtag #proudofyoumina had tended to celebrate and acknowledge Mina for her courage.

With this progress, people expect that the Japanese member will be able to overcome her mental disorder in no time and be able to return to the group with a healthy body and mentality.

On the other hand, other TWICE members are happy and in an excellent mood during the show that was held on the 11th, because they smiled side by side and loved Mina, who often embraced her.

In addition, TWICE also has their OT9 photo and the girls can really smile, with the eyes of fulfillment and euphoria.

JYP Entertainment also confirmed that after seven months of treatment and rest, the member did well and continues to use medication, making it known that Mina is getting better.

ONCE, TWO fandom, then send their encouraging messages to Mina via another social media platform and are willing to wait for Mina’s full comeback, so she can take it slow, as well as express their expectation for that coming day.

