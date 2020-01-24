Tweets call for calls to the Supreme Court for a fair trial against the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Supreme Court has no public comment line for its own work, let alone that of the Senate.

That hasn’t stopped a number of social media users from calling Supreme Judge John Roberts before the Supreme Court and demanding fair trial, questioning witnesses, or asking him to control the Senate.

The messages seem to come mainly from people who support the impeachment and impeachment of President Donald Trump. Roberts heads the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

Notice to America: It may feel good to send this message to a real person who answers the phone at the court information office, but it probably won’t get you anywhere.

The court has an opinion line that can be called on by the public, but it serves to make people aware that judges are expected to give their own opinion in certain cases and not listen to yours.

