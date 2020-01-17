ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A contribution to this year’s Sunshine City Film Festival was written and produced by one of our employees here at Spectrum Bay News 9.

Nathanael Paul started working as an executive producer in 2014 after moving from Orlando, where he was part of our sister channel Spectrum News 13.

After Paul’s father moved from Trinidad to the United States at the age of twelve, he was sentenced to prison. He married young, had a child and the couple later divorced.

“On the surface, it felt like everything was going well. I did a good job, but I hurt myself internally, ”he said.

It was a night in 2017 when Paul was sitting alone in a library saying he had hit rock bottom.

“I tried to decide if my life was worth living, and then something inside me said,” If I feel that way, maybe someone else feels that way. “

In just a few hours he wrote the script for a TV pilot episode titled “Cicatrix”. In Latin, “cicatrix” means scars.

“My main character is Sampson and it was like writing about myself. The more I wrote, the more the healing process started,” said Paul.

He brought the script to his sister Natalia, who worked in television production. Together they started the process of putting “Cicatrix” on the canvas for months.

The pilot was mainly filmed in New York and New Jersey, and what started as a cast and crew of just 10 people quickly grew to over 60.

The TV pilot is now complete and will be broadcast on Monday evening on the AMC sundial in St. Petersburg.

“I hope this film will inspire you, no matter what scars you have, what harm you have done, that you still have a future,” said Nathanael.