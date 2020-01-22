9:00 a.m .: ACC Network, 2020 ACC plans announcement

1.30 p.m .: ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.

4 p.m .: ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.

8:00 p.m .: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice review

2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, stage 2 (recorded)

11:30 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, men’s short program, Graz, Austria (same day band)

1.30 p.m .: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round

11 p.m .: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round

6.30 p.m .: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown near Xavier

7 p.m .: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI in Wofford

7 p.m .: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Louis in Davidson

7 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech in Louisville

7 p.m .: MASN, La Salle in Richmond

7 p.m .: Big Ten Network, Penn State in Michigan

7 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure in Dayton

7 p.m .: ESPN2, Syracuse near Notre Dame

7 p.m .: ESPNEWS, Cincinnati in the temple

7 p.m .: ESPNU, South Carolina, Auburn

7:00 p.m .: SEC Network, Arkansas, Mississippi State

8 p.m .: ACC Network, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m .: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall

9:00 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College, Pittsburgh

9 p.m .: Big Ten Network, Rutgers in Iowa

9 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at DePaul

9:00 p.m .: ESPNU, Memphis at Tulsa

9 p.m .: SEC Network, Alabama in Vanderbilt

10:00 p.m .: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine in the state of Long Beach

10 p.m .: ACC network, “All ACC”

11 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, UNLV in Nevada

8:00 p.m .: NHL Network, ECHL All-Star Classic, in Wichita, Kan.

7 p.m .: ESPN, Philadelphia in Toronto

7:30 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington, Washington in Miami

9:30 p.m .: ESPN, San Antonio in New Orleans (Zion Williamson debut)

8 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, Detroit, Minnesota

8 p.m .: Olympic Canal, Youth Olympic Games, in Lausanne, Switzerland (band on the same day)

3:15 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

2:00 p.m .: ESPN2, Australian Open, second round (same day band)

7 p.m .: Tennis Canal, Australian Open, second round,

9pm: ESPN2, Australian Open, second round

3 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Australian Open, second round

7 p.m .: ESPN Plus (Streaming), Dayton in George Washington

,