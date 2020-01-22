9:00 a.m .: ACC Network, 2020 ACC plans announcement
1.30 p.m .: ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.
4 p.m .: ESPNU, Senior Bowl Practice, at Mobile, Ala.
8:00 p.m .: NFL Network, Senior Bowl practice review
2 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, Santos Tour Down Under, stage 2 (recorded)
11:30 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, men’s short program, Graz, Austria (same day band)
1.30 p.m .: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round
11 p.m .: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round
6.30 p.m .: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown near Xavier
7 p.m .: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI in Wofford
7 p.m .: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Louis in Davidson
7 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Georgia Tech in Louisville
7 p.m .: MASN, La Salle in Richmond
7 p.m .: Big Ten Network, Penn State in Michigan
7 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, St. Bonaventure in Dayton
7 p.m .: ESPN2, Syracuse near Notre Dame
7 p.m .: ESPNEWS, Cincinnati in the temple
7 p.m .: ESPNU, South Carolina, Auburn
7:00 p.m .: SEC Network, Arkansas, Mississippi State
8 p.m .: ACC Network, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m .: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Seton Hall
9:00 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College, Pittsburgh
9 p.m .: Big Ten Network, Rutgers in Iowa
9 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at DePaul
9:00 p.m .: ESPNU, Memphis at Tulsa
9 p.m .: SEC Network, Alabama in Vanderbilt
10:00 p.m .: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine in the state of Long Beach
10 p.m .: ACC network, “All ACC”
11 p.m .: CBS Sports Network, UNLV in Nevada
8:00 p.m .: NHL Network, ECHL All-Star Classic, in Wichita, Kan.
7 p.m .: ESPN, Philadelphia in Toronto
7:30 p.m .: NBC Sports Washington, Washington in Miami
9:30 p.m .: ESPN, San Antonio in New Orleans (Zion Williamson debut)
8 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, Detroit, Minnesota
8 p.m .: Olympic Canal, Youth Olympic Games, in Lausanne, Switzerland (band on the same day)
3:15 p.m .: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
2:00 p.m .: ESPN2, Australian Open, second round (same day band)
7 p.m .: Tennis Canal, Australian Open, second round,
9pm: ESPN2, Australian Open, second round
3 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, Australian Open, second round
7 p.m .: ESPN Plus (Streaming), Dayton in George Washington
,