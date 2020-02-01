Turning away “Doomsday”: while America barks and Europe floats, Iran’s nuclear program and fighting spirit grow

Europeans argue with the Russians and the Chinese, but also argue about how to deal with Iran. The Americans hinder everyone. France and Germany are concerned that London is breaking the ranks and joining Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, a movement that would destroy the failing efforts to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that has been diplomatically forged for years and is actively being sabotaged by the United States.

Meanwhile, Iran’s nuclear program is growing every day. Last weekend, Iran exceeded the threshold of 1,200 kg of stored reactor-grade uranium, which, if Tehran would make a long run for armament, could be used to feed a single warhead.

“Iran is increasing its supply of enriched uranium at full speed,” Ali Asghar Zarean, an Iranian nuclear energy official boasted last weekend.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Although the threat of a total war has diminished following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and retaliation attacks at an American airbase in Iraq, experts and diplomats say that the Washington-Tehran crisis is far from over.

The situation remains fraught with many dangers, a potentially explosive slow-burning crisis that could ultimately overshadow everyone else.

“There is a consensus that we want things to cool down a little,” a senior European foreign policy officer tells The Independent. “We can end up in a doom scenario, but we are not there yet. We are trying to prevent that.”

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up positions while protesters gather in front of the University of Amir Kabir

AP

2/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranians demonstrate after a tribute to the victims of the Boeing 737 crash in Ukraine in front of Amirkabir University in the capital Tehran

EPA

3/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police dispersed students who sang “radical” slogans at a meeting in Tehran to honor the 176 people killed when a plane was accidentally shot

AFP via Getty

4/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University – People are holding flowers while tear gas is being fired by the police

Online videos would show that Iranian security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the initial denial of the Islamic Republic that it was shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner

AP

5/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up position while protesters meet

AP

6/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

AFP correspondents said that hundreds of students gathered early in the evening to pay respect to those who died in the air disaster

ISNA / AFP via Getty

7/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian demonstrator is preparing to throw a tear gas canister back to the police

AP

8/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

A demonstrator confronts an Iranian police officer

AP

9/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

EPA

10/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up positions while protesters proceed

AP

11/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranians light candles for victims

EPA

12/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

EPA

13/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

People burn British and Israeli flags during a protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran. Hundreds of Iranian hardliners gathered for a protest against Britain, one day after the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was detained after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane

EPA

14/23 Protest from the British embassy British protest from the embassy in Tehran

Chanting “Death to Britain”, up to 200 demonstrators gathered outside the mission a day after the brief arrest of British ambassador Rob Macaire

AFP via Getty

15/23 Protest from the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

16/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

AFP via Getty Images

17/23

AP

18/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

19/23

AP

20/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

21/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

22/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

23/23

Protesters sing slogans while holding up posters from General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday January 12, 2020.

AP

1/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up positions while protesters gather in front of the University of Amir Kabir

AP

2/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranians demonstrate after a tribute to the victims of the Boeing 737 crash in Ukraine in front of Amirkabir University in the capital Tehran

EPA

3/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police dispersed students who sang “radical” slogans at a meeting in Tehran to honor the 176 people killed when a plane was accidentally shot

AFP via Getty

4/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University – People are holding flowers while tear gas is being fired by the police

Online videos would show that Iranian security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the initial denial of the Islamic Republic that it was shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner

AP

5/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up position while protesters meet

AP

6/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

AFP correspondents said that hundreds of students gathered early in the evening to pay respect to those who died in the air disaster

ISNA / AFP via Getty

7/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian demonstrator is preparing to throw a tear gas canister back to the police

AP

8/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

A demonstrator confronts an Iranian police officer

AP

9/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

EPA

10/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranian police officers take up positions while protesters proceed

AP

11/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

Iranians light candles for victims

EPA

12/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University

EPA

13/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

People burn British and Israeli flags during a protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran. Hundreds of Iranian hardliners gathered for a protest against Britain, one day after the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was detained after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane

EPA

14/23 Protest from the British embassy British protest from the embassy in Tehran

Chanting “Death to Britain”, up to 200 demonstrators gathered outside the mission a day after the brief arrest of British ambassador Rob Macaire

AFP via Getty

15/23 Protest from the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

16/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

AFP via Getty Images

17/23

AP

18/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

19/23

AP

20/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

21/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

22/23 British embassy protests in Tehran

EPA

23/23

Protesters sing slogans while holding up posters from General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sunday January 12, 2020.

AP

Indeed, no matter how bad the situation with Iran is, it can easily get much worse. The potential sources of friction between Washington and Tehran and their respective allies are many.

Iran-backed troops and allies in Syria are conquering Idlib province in a relentless offensive that “upset and shocked” Washington, James Jeffrey, US Syria and the envoy of Isis, told reporters on Thursday.

In Yemen, Iranian allied Houthi hunters are standing up against US-backed Saudi forces and their local allies. And in Iraq and Lebanon, Iran’s allies suppress Washington’s tacit support.

Iranian lawmakers and officials, who insist on being cornered, are also increasingly warning that they can leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the five-decade-old agreement by which countries abandon nuclear weapons in exchange for access to peaceful nuclear technology. Western diplomats do not take the threat lightly.

Only the best news in your inbox

“If this is escalated, leaving the NPT would be one of their options,” says the European official. “They could follow the path of North Korea. We are not sure if they would do that; they can just try to build leverage. But I don’t think we want to know if this is a bluff or not. “

read more

Donald Trump’s step in 2018 to leave the JCPOA and reset sanctions led to the balloon flight. The government’s plan, led by a narrow Washington hawkie coterie, intended to strangle the Iranian economy, impose limits on Iran’s nuclear program, its overseas paramilitary operations and missile program from starving funds and taking Iran back into negotiations for a better, broader deal.

But the plan seems to have failed on all counts so far.

Iran has demanded that US sanctions be lifted before the talks are reopened.

Following an initial free fall following the resumption of sanctions, Iran’s currency has stabilized, the stock market has risen 138 percent since the beginning of the Iranian calendar year last March, and there are indications that China is secretly buying increasing amounts of Iranian oil, according to experts are the pillar of the economy.

Claiming that Europeans are not moving fast enough to provide Tehran with economic incentives to honor the deal, Iran has begun to steadily break its JCPOA commitments, increase the number of centrifuges that it is running and break through fuel-supply limits.

“The breakout time of Iran – the amount of time it would take for Iran to gather enough fissionable material for a nuclear weapon after a decision to do so – is now under the one-year period that the JCPOA was designed to maintain , “said a note issued this week by the Soufan Group, a consulting firm for intelligence and risk management.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA has also triggered a cycle of ever-escalating threats and armed confrontations between Iran and the US.

Last summer, Iran struck an expensive American drone along the northern coast of the Persian Gulf and reportedly attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Yemeni allies carried out a devastating and complex drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The president doesn’t want a war. In fact, the only underlying principle of Iran policy is that Trump really does not want a war with Iran

Jeffrey Lewis, nuclear non-proliferation expert and former US defense officer

This year, the US killed Soleimani when he left the international airport in Baghdad, and Iran took revenge on January 8 by carrying out air strikes at an American base in Iraq, injuring at least 50 soldiers, 19 of whom were seriously injured. they still did not return to active service last week.

For months, European officials had counted on Emmanuel Macron, the French president, to put the charm in and speak up wisely against Mr. Trump and Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president. That approach was a flop. Now they hope for Boris Johnson, who shares the same populist characteristics. But few hope he can achieve a lot.

More likely is the possibility to wait until Mr. Trump loses the US election in November, and until Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren return to the deal on January 20, 2021.

“We are currently in a stalemate,” says Ellie Geranmayeh, an Iran expert at the European Council for Foreign Relations. “The diplomatic initiatives are aimed at limiting damage instead of any political breakthrough. The best we can hope with the multiple traces of diplomacy is that you extend the cooling-off period before the next escalation round. “

Iranian observers and security experts in the Persian Gulf believe that a new military confrontation between Iran and the US is likely. Despite Mr. Trump’s promise to “end the endless wars,” the US has expanded their military presence in the Middle East by more than 13,000 troops.

Iran does little to relieve tensions and compares every American provocation with its own.

Richard Ratcliffe says, “The government must be stricter against Iran,” while taking his daughter to the Prime Minister

It recently conducted its very first joint military exercises with China and Russia. Reportedly, it is also preparing new satellite launches with missiles that non-proliferation experts think may be test drives for intercontinental delivery systems.

Overwhelmed by Brexit and international crises from Libya to Ukraine, European leaders and foreign services have little capacity to tackle the burgeoning crisis between Tehran and Washington. But they know they have to.

The talks with Iranian officials about the country’s missile program and the regional deployment of forces have become intermittent and have reached a dead end. But in some respects, the dialogue with Washington has become equally meaningless, because the complex dynamics of the 2020 election cycle are coming into conflict.

For more than three years in the Trump government, most European leaders still do not act or talk as if they understand how dangerous and inconsistent foreign policy the US has become, especially with regard to Iran.

In part, they have never encountered an American leader who does not adhere to conventional American principles of national importance, and who only seems to be concerned with his own political and financial well-being.

“The Trump government has no idea what it is doing,” said Jeffrey Lewis, a nuclear non-proliferation expert and former US defense officer who now teaches at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California.

“They have a strategy that I believe is entirely domestic,” says Lewis, who is a vocal supporter of the JCPOA. “It’s all about talking loudly to an American audience. They repeat ‘maximum pressure’ as if it’s a kind of mantra.”

We are currently in a stalemate … The best we can hope for with the multiple traces of diplomacy is that you extend the cooling-off period before the next escalation round

Ellie Geranmayeh, an Iran expert at the European Council for External Relations

Lewis says the strategy seems to have been designed by the Washington Hawks with the aim of causing a war that could lead to a change of regime in Tehran.

“But the president doesn’t want a war,” he says. “In fact, the only underlying principle of Iran policy is that Trump really does not want a war with Iran.”

Concerned about the growing nuclear program of Iran, the UK, France and Germany, the so-called E3 last month caused a dispute settlement mechanism in the JCPOA that Iran could bring to the UN Security Council and effectively torpedo the deal.

The Trump government had been putting pressure on British and European diplomats for months to invoke the measure and threatened to levy 20 percent rates on their car exports to the US if it weren’t. But they were inclined to do so, partly to maintain their credibility in the light of Iran’s increasing militancy, but also because of their own lack of remaining options and diplomatic channels.

In addition to the complications, there are cracks in the ranks of the remaining supporters of the JCPOA. Moscow and Beijing take the Iranian position that the dispute settlement mechanism must first address the restoration of US sanctions. There are questions about the British attitude towards the JCPOA after the Brexit. Does the E3 still exist after January 31?

“The E3 is a group of EU member states but formally and institutionally independent of the European Union,” says an EU official. “So it comes down to the future intentions of the individual Member States.”

There is also some confusion about what the dispute mechanism actually is.

“There are differences of opinion about what we activate,” the European official continues. “There is a goal to reach agreement. Nobody wants to rush in the direction of extra steps.”

.