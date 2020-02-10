Turkey says it hit 115 Syrian government targets, 101 destroyed after attacks on soldiers

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said its troops will continue to retaliate any attack on its troops, which have observation posts in the far north-west of Syria.

Reuters

Last updated: February 10, 2020, 11:02 PM IST

Ankara: Turkish troops have hit 115 targets of the Syrian government and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry said that Turkish troops will continue to repay any attack on its troops, which have observation posts in the far north-west of Syria.

Earlier, the ministry said that Syrian troops had killed five Turkish soldiers, deployed among thousands there to help stamp a Syrian offensive to recapture the last rebel stronghold in the country after nearly nine years of civil war.

“So far, 115 (Syrian) regime targets have been fired on immediately and 101 regime elements have been neutralized according to initial information from various sources,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It turned out that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed, while one helicopter was hit.”

