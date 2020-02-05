Turkey avalanche kills 23 in Van province

Local authorities said that at least 23 people were killed in an avalanche during a search and rescue mission in Eastern Turkey following a similar incident on the previous day on Wednesday.

The bodies of 14 rescue workers and nine civilians were found at the crime scene in Van province, where, according to the state news agency Anadolu, they helped uncover an avalanche-buried minibus.

Five people driving the minibus were killed and the total number increased to 28.

The governor said rescue efforts continued despite the difficult winter conditions causing transportation problems and television pictures showing heavy snow continued to fall on the mountainside.

Officials said 30 people were found alive and taken to the hospital.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned of an increase in the number of victims.

AFAD dispatched dozens of rescue workers after the first avalanche, while gendarmerie officers and firefighters provided assistance.

Local media reported that residents in nearby areas had also joined the rescue effort.