Turkey arrests fraudsters who have promised Moroccan Turkish husbands

A Turkish man who was arrested by the police for cheating on Moroccan women. / DR

In Turkey, authorities arrested a man who allegedly cheated on 600 Moroccan women after being invited to a talk show last week. The man in question admitted on live television to have brought 600 women from Morocco to find them as Turkish husbands.

According to the Turkish newspaper Haberler, M.S. During the same talk show, he said he took money from these Moroccan women to find them as Turkish husbands.

“You paid me 50,000 dirhams to get Turkish husbands,” said the 50-year-old, adding that he also cheated on men. “Very old Turkish men, especially from the Kutahya region, gave me 90,000 dirhams to find young Moroccan women,” he said.

One of his victims, who was also invited to the same talk show, said the man had come back from Morocco to marry a young woman. However, she allegedly “disappeared” after giving him money.

Turkish police arrest M.S. at the end of the show because his statements were considered confessions.