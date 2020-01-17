Turkey arrests a Moroccan ISIS fighter at the request of Spain

A Moroccan-Spanish citizen who joined ISIS was arrested in Turkey. / Ph. Bulent Kilic (AFP)

The Spanish authorities have located a Spanish-Moroccan jihadist near the Turkish-Syrian border. The 28-year-old M.Q. was arrested in Turkey on the basis of an international arrest warrant issued by the national court at the request of the Spanish authorities to combat terrorism, Ceuta Actualidad reported on Thursday.

After working in the Balearic Islands for a few years, M.Q. moved to another European country for professional reasons. He stayed there until early 2017 before traveling to Turkey and then Syria.

In the last time before he joined the ISIS jihadists, he went through a radical process of radicalization.

The civil guard believes that the detainee is an “obvious risk” to the security of Spain because he has received ideological and military training and has taken part in fighting.