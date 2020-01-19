Tunnel melee between Kilcoo and Corofin during the hot soccer final of the All-Ireland Club

Corofin is the All-Ireland champion for the third year in a row, but in an exciting fight with Kilcoo, he had to work hard for it.

During the entire game it got hot several times between the two groups of players and both teams were reduced to 14 men.

Shortly before the extension, everything threatened to boil when an argument broke out in the tunnel.

TG4 cameras recorded the conflict that led to the incident, and a replacement even jumped into the tunnel to get involved.

Shortly before the extension, Boos rang the bell in Croke Park as the field got a little ugly.

Referee Conor Lane allowed an additional 12 minutes, which annoyed Corofin’s supporters – apparently due to interruptions during the originally specified five minutes.

Kilcoo looked for an equalizer and as they walked forward, Corofin committed obvious fouls to stop their advance.

Micheal Lundy bumps into Eugene Branagan

(Image: © INPHO / Tom O’Hanlon)

Kilcoos Dylan Ward is sent off

(Image: © INPHO / Bryan Keane)

Continue reading

Related articles

This tactic worked against them when Darragh Silke defeated Daryl Branagan and Kilcoo’s star shooter Paul Devlin overcame the equalizer.

Despite the heroic late rally of the downside, Corofin showed his class in overtime to seal historic performance.

Conor Cunningham’s goal left the result beyond doubt.

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.