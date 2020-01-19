The Hawaii congresswoman was answering questions from attendees at a city hall in New Hampshire when she received the strange request.

A man challenged Tulsi Gabbard to a Joe Biden-style push up challenge and lost | Image credit: Twitter

Recently, the US congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, was asked to participate in a push-up challenge. And she won. In heels.

The Hawaii congresswoman was answering questions from attendees at a city hall in New Hampshire when she received the strange request of whether she would be able to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the deflection challenge.

“Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest, even if they are on walkers. Do you think you could take it?” the man asked.

Sports Gabbard wasted no time in accepting the challenge. “My educated and informed assumption would be yes … But it would lead most people to a deflection challenge,” he said before getting on all fours to exhibit his strength and endurance. Later he turned to social networks to publish a video of it.

They challenged me to a fun pushup contest at my town hall yesterday! pic.twitter.com/0QfdNB9sV7

– Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 17, 2020

The incident caused some laughs on Twitter.

Tulsi is asked if he could defeat Joe Biden in a pushup contest. Yes, she responds. “However, Joe Biden may have a superhuman superhuman ability that nobody knows.”

– Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 17, 2020

Tulsi pushes those warmongers like … pic.twitter.com/18U9mYCAP3

– 🌺 MEG in my ❤️ (@meginmyheart) January 17, 2020

Heel pushups. That is my future president. pic.twitter.com/fxLPmhmmNP

– Jonny Pantz (@mrjonnypantz) January 17, 2020

Don’t let Joe Biden see this

– Abe Lebowitz (@hwrdcook) January 17, 2020

In fact, the feat was so impressive that even his detractors could not help but appreciate Gabbard’s sportsmanship.

I am a trump voter but I like this. Tulsi, you are the only person who can influence my vote, that of my family and many friends. However, liberals are so insecure that they prefer to lose than support a Democrat they don’t like. That’s why Democrats are so good at losing.

– STACYSDAD (@ slickmick07) January 17, 2020

