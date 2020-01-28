Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Visit the reactions of the recruiting weekend

Welcome back to another Tuesday recruiting roundup in Michigan at Maize N Brew. The football team just had a big recruiting weekend that hosted most of Michigan’s best talent. We have had reactions from two local stud farms and some other interesting developments on the trail this week.

# 2 RB builds relationships in Michigan

West Bloomfield’s four-star Donovan Edwards hotel was pleasantly late on the weekend’s visitor list. As number 2 in this country, he quickly became one of the top destinations for Michigan employees. After the visit, he spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and shared some glowing comments ($).

One of the highlights for Edwards was talking to the current commits from 2021, JJ McCarthy and Giovanni El-Hadi, with his former teammate Makari Paige. “We feel we could just build a powerhouse,” said Edwards. “J.J., Gio and the others who are committed to Michigan … and this is my home. So it’s like you’re building something special right there.”

In addition to the players who were already on board, Edwards also had the opportunity to talk to other target groups that were also on campus, particularly the Clarkston duo by Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger. “We are (all) really cool,” added Edwards regarding the in-state recruits. “We have been playing against each other for three years now. Garrett and I played on the same (youth) basketball team for about four years. Sometimes we talk about Michigan and sometimes about other schools.”

For Edwards, who is already pointing 86% of his crystal balls towards Michigan, this seemed like an insightful visit. This will be a national battle as his next trip to Georgia this weekend will be.

Michigan visit impressed mother of top destination

One of the basic rules for recruiting is to convince not only the prospect of attending school, but also his mother. It looks like Michigan employees did just that with three-star OT Caleb Tiernan, as he revealed to TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

“My mother liked it very much. She had only seen pictures of everything, so it was good for her to see everything personally, and she said it was amazing. “

During her first visit to campus, Tiernan had been to Ann Arbor several times and was looking forward to talking more to the players and other recruits.

“Nothing is as remarkable as the facilities or coaches because I know most of them pretty well, but something that has led them to get to know some of the other Michigan linemen they are trying to play for Michigan,” Tiernan explained. “I’ve spoken to pretty much everyone like Rocco, Giovanni and Garrett. I could also J.J. I really liked them all, they really seem to be real boys. “

There is nothing to suggest that Michigan has fallen from the top when it comes to recruiting Tiernan. He doesn’t have a decision date yet, but it looks like he could come anytime.

Four-star DE enthusiastic about the offer

Michigan went to the state of Texas a few days ago to offer Landyn Watson, one of the country’s best defense destinations. Watson recently spoke to TMI’s Marich about how he already has a visit date in mind ($).

“The defensive line coach called and said that all the coaches loved my film and they wanted to offer me something,” said Watson. “I just felt blessed and excited that my talent was being recognized at a national level, and it meant a lot to me.”

Watson has already started making visit plans and Marich said: “I am planning to visit 3/17. I want to see life on campus, the environment and the situation of the trainers. “

The LSU currently has two thirds of the crystal balls, the other two are undecided. Watson will be visiting Virginia Tech this weekend.

Several coaches meet defensive linemen in New Jersey

The loss of Anthony Campanile and Chris Partridge does not prevent Michigan from recruiting New Jersey, as Shaun Nua and new face Brian Jean-Mary have been stopped by the state to learn about some of his top talent.

According to TMI’s Marich, the duo visited St. Peter’s eternal powerhouse to see two acclaimed defensive linemen, the four-star DT George Rooks in 2021 and the four-star DE KJ Miles ($) in 2022.

Rooks is number 11 on the country’s defensive and has had an offer from Michigan since June 2018. His two recruiters listed are Partridge and Campanile, so it’s definitely good that some coaches drop by to improve the relationship.

Miles was ranked number 45 in the country in the first 247Sports ranking in 2022 and fifth in the WDE. Both Rooks and Miles are number 3 in their class in New Jersey. Funnily enough, Miles was offered to Rooks, even though he was a year younger.

That’s it for this Tuesday’s edition of the Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup. Check back in a few days to learn more about the latest job openings.