Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Top 100 players who plan to visit March

It is the eve of what used to be the biggest day in the recruitment calendar, but with the class of Michigan almost finished, I bet you will forget that National Signing Day tomorrow.

After James Pogorelc committed himself to Stanford last week, Michigan’s apparently last 2020 goal went off the board, so without surprises, they are completely in the 2021 and 2022 classes. This is what the staff did with those lessons.

Five-star OT plants are spring visits

Michigan has been in the top three for elite 2021 five-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall for a while, and he wants to complete his recruitment soon, according to his interview with Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider ($).

Tengwall described his busy plans for the months of March and April when he can start official visits.

“I want to try to go up mid-March,” he said of Michigan. “It’s going to be a busy March and April for me because I go to Notre Dame twice and to Penn State twice in March and April. And then probably Michigan once or twice. But I’m trying to figure out what the date will be. But I should be in Michigan somewhere in March or April. “

From the number of visits that he plans, you can assume that Michigan is likely to be third in this race behind Penn State and Notre Dame. In fact, after this interview, Webb laid a crystal ball for Tengwall to Penn State, so the odds can be small with the number 5 tackle in the country. Michigan will really have to beat his official out of his park and try to get a second visit during this period to get a chance.

Michigan impresses four-star DE

Although this weekend was not a huge recruitment event, Michigan offered a remarkable prospect in Virginia, the 4-star defense camp Kelvin Gilliam. Gilliam caught up with Brice Marich of TMI to describe his visit ($).

Chris Partridge was once his primary recruiter and offered it more than a year ago, but Shaun Nua picked up the slack to make the transition go smoothly.

“(I spoke with) mainly coach Nua and his schedule,” said Gilliam. “Very good coach and his philosophy. We have a good relationship. He has been to my school a few times and loves my ability to reach the quarterback. “

Listed as a defensive end, Gilliam is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and could easily bulk to defensive tackle, but it is unclear where the staff likes him. Gilliam said that Michigan is “high” on his list and that he wants to visit in the future. He has no other visits planned or crystal ball selections, so this race is wide open for Michigan to take control.

Michigan offer makes sense to top 2022 CB

One of the various members of the 2022-class Michigan that was offered in recent weeks was the Florida cornerback, Earl Little Jr., who has a special relationship with the school. His father Earl briefly went to Michigan for a semester before returning home to Miami.

However, that had no negative impact on his or his son’s vision of Michigan, based on the response he described to receiving the offer he described to Tich’s Marich ($).

“This means a lot that my father went to school there to play football, and that I am a very hard worker and all this hard work pays off,” said Little Jr. “I gave him a phone call and told him and before you knew it, he started screaming on the phone in excitement and congratulated me and all that good stuff.”

Little Michigan added is “definitely in my top five.”

Michigan belongs to a group of schools that includes LSU, Miami, Arizona State, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Syracuse and West Virginia. Although he is not in the fleeting top 100 for the class now, it seems that Little will become a national recruit if everything is said and done based on that list.

2022 Four-star safety planning Visit to Ann Arbor in March

A prospect that is in that top 100 group in 2022 is Wisconsin security Braelon Allen, who is in country No. 76 and early in security No. 5. According to Mari from TMI, he plans to visit somewhere ($) in the coming months.

“Yes, I will visit next month,” Allen said. “It will be more of a personal visit rather than a junior day.”

Michigan hasn’t offered it yet, but it’s something he looks forward to when and when it happens.

“It would be huge. Always a top school for me,” Allen said. “The first team I ever played (in fourth grade) were the Wolverines, so I’ve always had some love for Michigan.”

Allen has only three offers so far, but they are a good group in Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Iowa. The local badgers hold 50 percent of the crystal balls, while Notre Dame and fog have 25 percent each.

That’s all for this week’s Tuesday Recruiting Roundup. Come back to Maize n Brew soon for more of the latest Michigan recruitment updates.