Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: No. 1 DE gets a visit and another DT transfer candidate shows up

Welcome to Tuesday’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup! After the dead time had expired, the coaches were able to set off and see some of their best prospects. Let’s see who they visited on the trail.

Michigan visits DE # 1 for class 2022

Not surprisingly, one of the first stays of employees took place in the northeast, where there was an elite perspective for 2022. According to Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider, recruitment director Matt Dudek had to go to meet five-star defender Wilfredo Aybar.

In the preliminary ranking list of 247Sports for the 2022 class, Aybar ranks fourth nationwide and is the best defender. While from Massachusetts, Aybar attends school at the Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. The school in Michigan landed Tarik Black in 2017.

Dudek was able to set off this weekend, as Michigan had not yet announced it would hire Bob Shoop and Brian Jean-Mary, and the program did not want two additional recruitment positions posted.

Tank Wright, who was a favorite for linebackers before Jean-Mary, was also classified as a recruiter. According to Steve Lorenz ($) from TMI, he turned to Jamari Buddin (2021) in his short recruitment window.

Four-star ATH to receive staff visits

Another potential addition to Michigan coaches this week is athlete Trenton Adkins from 2021 Virginia, according to TMIs Lorenz ($).

It is not clear which employee will visit Adkins since Virginia was Chris Partridge’s area before leaving for Ole Miss. But whoever it is will take on a lot of responsibility as the employees have really increased their presence on the Atlantic coast for that cycle.

Adkins has not yet received an offer from Michigan, but has received offers from Maryland, UNC, Penn, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

While he’s listed as an athlete, Adkins is mainly recruited as a running back, which is probably the position Michigan sees him in.

Former top 100 DLs could be potential transfer candidates

The last former blue chip defender to enter the transfer portal is Clemson’s Xavier Kelly, who was 100th in the 2016 class. Kelly had finished high school and was a slim, £ 240 end of the defensive. During his time with the Clemson program, he filled up to 305 pounds and slid into it.

Kelly was from Wichita, Kansas and was a top target for Jim Harbaugh in his first full recruitment cycle. He visited the campus several times. Lorenz of TMI notes that Harbaugh’s interest is still piqued and the program will do a full assessment of Kelly’s status ($).

That doesn’t mean Michigan will hire Kelly again, as they’ll likely want to know how the weight change affected his game and why he couldn’t crack the rotation at Clemson. But given the squad’s relative hole inside the line of defense, it would be a welcome addition.

This concludes the Tuesday recruiting roundup this week. Check back with Maize n Brew for the latest recruitment information for Michigan!