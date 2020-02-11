Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: new football and basketball offers handed out

Immediately after the second signing day of 2020 was completed, the recruitment calendar entered another dead period that will last until March. Given that fact there is not much news on the football front, but recruiting basketball is warming up. We have some stories about both sports in today’s summary, so let’s get started.

Howard competes for the national top 10 player

Basketball coach Juwan Howard from Michigan took advantage of Saturday’s huge rivalry game to host some elite talent on campus, including the number 1 power forward in the 2020 class, Greg Brown. Prior to the competition, Brown’s father spoke frankly with Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider about the recruitment of his son ($).

“Greg has known Juwan since he was in sixth grade,” said Mr. Brown. “My brother runs the Nightrydas (AAU) organization from Miami.”

Howard used that connection to reach out this summer and make quick contact with Brown’s father.

“Juwan called me right after Peach Jam (in July). He hesitated to call because he had already seen our last five, including North Carolina at the time. I said, “man, regardless of the situation, a closed mouth is not fed.” I gave him the analogy of the bad girl in the club. You can’t get the bad girl in the club if you never open your mouth and say nothing to her. “

Soon North Carolina was dropped because it “did a terrible job of recruiting Greg,” which allowed Michigan to invade for an official visit. According to all accounts, the weekend went well with the huge victory on the field.

However, it may take some outside help to get Brown to Michigan. Shaka Smart in Texas has really benefited so far from the Browns and the Longhorns seem to be leading this race. But if Smart were fired after another tournament missing, it would fully open this recruitment. Maybe Howard could grab both Brown and Luke Yaklich if that happened.

Three-star DT looking to visit in the spring

Michigan has never been enormously present in South Carolina, but has recently sent a rare offer to a player in the state. 2021 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins three-star defense equipment received the honor and told TMI’s Brice Marich about his feelings for the program ($).

“I was on the phone with coach Nua and he told me. I was really surprised. I was just thinking about all the people they put in the pros, “said Ingram-Dawkins.

Although his recruitment in Michigan is still in its early stages, Nua’s 6-foot-4.5, 265-pounder is already impressed and said, “He is a great person. We are building that relationship.”

Ingram-Dawkins said he plans to visit in April, although it is “not yet set up.” The Gamecocks now hold the prediction of the lonely crystal ball.

In-state four-star PG receives offer

Basketball class 2021 is strong in Michigan, and the staff presented their second offer on Saturday to a local player at Jaden Akins with four-star guards. Akins was on campus to watch the Michigan State competition and talked to Marich of TMI about what the offer means to him ($).

“Coach Howard told me they wanted to offer me and I was just in shock,” said Akins. “It was an exciting feeling. He only said he felt that I could be a special player and that he would like to develop me. It came after the game. “

Even before the offer, Michigan looked strong, but now it only increased their position. “They are absolutely high on my list,” said Akins. “I like their style of play. Yes, I do feel that making my game and shooting can help that style. “

Michigan State currently has the only crystal ball, but that may soon switch to Michigan. Akins says he plans to make a decision during his peak season.

Three-star Ohio WR receives offer

Let’s go back to football for a final offer. This time, 2021 is the three-star wide receiver Markus Allen who was the receiver. Although the Wolverines did not put too much emphasis on Ohio in 2020, they have a good shot with Allen, who goes to Clayton Northmont, the same school as the signer Gabe Newburg in 2019.

“My reaction was that I was frankly speechless. I got the phone and was filled with emotions with my mother, “Allen told Marich of TMI ($).” My mother was enthusiastic to me. She just spoke to me about the recruitment process. I was very enthusiastic about my performance and the offer. . “

It’s clear that Allen means what he says, because he’s already planning several visits to Ann Arbor.

“Yes, I plan to visit Michigan sometime in March after the dead period is over,” Allen said. “I (also) intend to go out on April 18.”

Allen’s recruitment has been warming up lately, with offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Cincinnati and more recently. It seems that Michigan can grab him if he wants.

That’s it for this Tuesday edition of the Michigan Recruiting Roundup. Come back soon for the latest news about recruitment and selection for football and basketball in Michigan.