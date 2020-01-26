TSRSports: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for Third place on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Last night LeBron James added another accomplishment to his legacy when he moved to third place on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List. The area was previously occupied by Kobe Bryant. However, as LeBron and the Lakers faced off against the Sixers, and in the game LeBron scored his 33,644 points, putting him one spot higher on the list.

Kobe Bryant took to social media to congratulate LeBron for what he has done. He said, “Keep moving the game to @KingJames. Much respect to my brother # 33644.”

LeBron also showed off his accomplishments and said, “Just make the short story, right now I’m in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he came from. The first time I met him, he gave me his All- Star Weekend. This is true. It doesn’t make sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I think if you live your life the right way, if you just give everything you do, things will happening organically. “

He continued, “And it shouldn’t make sense, but it just happened. And I’m glad to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all time greatest basketball players ever to play, one of them all. of the greatest Lakers. The guy has two jerseys hanging out at the Staples Center. It’s just crazy. “

