TSRSports: Coco Gauff Venus Williams Loses In Australia's First Round

Coco Gauff is definitely making her mark in the tennis world, and on Monday she had another memorable game as she beat her idol, Venus Williams, in the first round of the Australian Open. He reflects on the moment and says, “1ST win, Beat my idol, Aussie crowds, Good day.”

If we all remember, Coco and Venus first made headlines after defeating Venus in Wimbledon last summer. This time, he had another victory over Venus, this time winning 7-6, 6-3.

According to ESPN, Venus commented on Coco’s growth since last year and said, “it’s clear that she wants it, works hard, is very mature for her age. I think the sky’s the limit for her.”

Coco, 15, also commented on her upbringing and said, “I feel like my mindset has changed since the US Open. The US Open, I felt like I was on the sidelines every match because everyone was talking about the US Open before. Wimbledon ended. So I knew that was the next thing. “

He continued, “I think I realize I need to play my game, not worry about what people think of me. At the end of the day, I have three great matches, both at the US Open and Wimbledon. I still have so many, I think, become one of the big names. I feel like I have a lot to improve on. “

Coco is set to face Barbora Strycova in the second round, and is more likely to face Naomi Osaka, the defending champ, in the third round.

Congratulations to Coco Gauff on his success.

https://twitter.com/CocoGauff/status/1219221270765588480?s=20

In December, both Coco and Serena Williams worked with Mike Tyson as they prepared for the current tennis season.

Source: https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/28520069/coco-gauff-shows-how-far-come-australian-open-win-venus-williams

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

Likes0 Likes0