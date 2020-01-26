TSRAngelz: Kobe Bryant and His Son Gianna Bryant Pass Away in a Helicopter Crash

Roommates we send our deepest prayers and thanks to the loved ones of Kobe Bryant and his son Gianna. In tragic news, the basketball legend and her daughter have been confirmed as among the five victims confirmed dead following a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the crash occurred in Calabasas, the official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Witnesses on the site said they heard the engine speak before it went down.

Kobe has been known for helicopter travel for years, traveling from Newport Beach, CA to StaplesCenter on DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Following news that Kobe was one of the victims in the crash, reps for Kobe confirmed to TMZ Sports that Gianna was also on board. It was reported that they were going to Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. Multiple news outlets also reported that one of Gianna’s teammates and one of the teammate’s parents were also among the victims of the crash, as well as the helicopter pilot.

Many fans and fans have expressed their heartbreak following the tragic news.

Shaquille O ‘Neal, who was one of his longtime teammates in his 20-year career with the Lakers, has expressed his disbelief.

She said, “There are no words to express the pain that I am now facing in this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and will miss you. My gratitude goes out to the Bryant family and the families of other passengers aboard. I am SO FREE NOW! “

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and their children Natalia, Bianka and Capri.



