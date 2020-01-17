(CNN) – Tara Houska was monitored by security personnel at Minneapolis airport on Monday when something strange happened.

A TSA agent told Houska that she had to pat her braids. Houska complied, and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The agent pulled Houska’s braids behind her shoulders, laughed and said “Giddyup!” – while snapping her hair like a horse’s reins.

Houska, who wrote about the incident on Twitter, said she was angry and humiliated, especially as a “local woman”.

“My hair is part of my mind,” she said. “Your” fun “hurt.”

When Houska told the agent that her actions were disrespectful, she said, “Well, it was just fun, I’m sorry. Your hair is beautiful,” says Houska.

“It’s not an excuse and it’s not okay,” Houska said on Twitter.

Comment was “insensitive,” says TSA representatives

TSA officials investigated the incident on Tuesday, the agency said.

“TSA maintains its employees to the highest standards of professional behavior and any kind of inappropriate behavior is taken seriously,” the statement said.

Cliff Van Leuven, TSA’s Minnesota Federal Security Director, spoke to Houska and said he apologized for the agent’s actions and the “insensitive” comment.

In an email to TSA staff at the airport, Van Leuven confirmed that the incident happened exactly as Houska described it.

Houska didn’t want the agent to get in trouble, Van Leuven says in the email, although she hopes the staff will be educated about the many Indian tribes and bands in Minnesota.

“A good solution to a bad situation,” says Houska

Houska travels frequently for talks and has told Van Leuven in the past that she has no problems at Minneapolis Airport and that the staff is usually respectful.

“We all make mistakes,” Van Leuven wrote at the end of the email. “It is our calling to treat the public, whom we must serve and protect with dignity and respect – every passenger, every day. We will learn from it … “

Houska thanked TSA in a tweet on Tuesday for its professionalism and wrote: “Good solution from a bad situation. We need more education and empathy for each other. “

Aside from this particular incident, the TSA regularly does hair smears when needed. According to the agency’s website, if the hair alert for a potential explosive is triggered or appears to contain a prohibited item, a patdown will take place.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.