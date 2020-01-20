Chennai Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the sincere attempt by the government was to decriminalize everything that has to do with the Law on Companies or related acts as part of the initiatives towards an economy of 5 billion dollars. She said the government does not want a law that can treat all business houses with suspicion.

When giving the conference in memory of Nani Palkhiwala on Sunday night here, Sitharaman said she was impressed with the comments made by the president of TATA Sons Ltd, N Chandrashekharan, who commented that the government should trust people and their own citizens .

“My first attempt and also a serious attempt that continues today is to decriminalize everything that has to do with the Companies law or related laws. The point at which the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is still talking,” he said.

Sitharaman said that in the Companies Law, there are a number of sections that lead to a criminal approach and even penalties of imprisonment.

“I went through this with a tooth comb. Decriminalizing the Companies Law ensuring that no other government act, either the Income Tax or its PMLA (Money Laundering Prevention Law) will have such an impact. We are making sure may that aspect be addressed, “she said.

In preparing, he said, “we don’t want a law that treats all business houses with suspicion. That is not the intention of this government at all.”

She said it was one of the initiatives that the government had planned as part of the steps to bring the country into an economy of USD 5 billion, ensuring trust between the government and businesses.

Earlier, to a question posed by a member of the audience that the government was injecting money into banks that had large unprofitable assets, he said banks should perform critical functions in an economy.

Sitharaman once said that PA was around Rs 10 lakh crore. “It has been reduced to Rs 8 lakh crore, it has been reduced even more … when we talk about NPA and when money is delivered to the banks, it is not that the banks need to take that money and happy with that …. those who failed at the bank to not pay the fees. Recover the money … “he said.

