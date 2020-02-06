Try this quick and inexpensive makeup routine during the day for the fashion week

Getty Images
New York Fashion Week has finally started and whether or not you walk through the city from runway to runway, you will feel the energy of the shows. Although it is a fun week of creativity and discovery, it can be a tiring seven days.
I like to keep my makeup routine simple and clean, but I also want to look good. I’m usually a five-step process makeup girl, so during the fashion week I tend to go that one step higher (someone eyelashes?). This fast and inexpensive routine from London-based beauty maker Bella Michelle is the perfect inspiration for a routine that doesn’t last forever, doesn’t cost a fortune and still looks like a smoking one.
She has given us great makeup lessons for drugstores in the past, so she is someone I can often watch for videos like this. Whether I want to go from day to night makeup with just a hint of shadow, or want a sexy lip, she has me covered. With this NYFW I will break out my favorite drugstore products and use directions for this daytime tutorial.
Michelle’s products are from the MUA Cosmetics discount brand in the UK, so we can’t get them in the US. View the gallery below for products available here that will give you the same radiant look during the fashion week and after.
01
Neutrogena Matte Primer + Serum
Neutrogena
02
Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation Make-up SPF 50
Maybelline
03
L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer
L.A. Girl Pro
04
Real complexion Los Banana Salt Powder
Black Radiance
05
ColourPop Parasol Super Shock highlighter
ColourPop
06
NYX professional makeup retractable lip liner
NYX professional makeup
07
Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Supermodel
Revlon
08
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set
Milani
09
Absolute New York Magic Quick Lash
Absolutely New York
