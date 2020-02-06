Try this quick and inexpensive makeup routine during the day for the fashion week

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week has finally started and whether or not you walk through the city from runway to runway, you will feel the energy of the shows. Although it is a fun week of creativity and discovery, it can be a tiring seven days.

I like to keep my makeup routine simple and clean, but I also want to look good. I’m usually a five-step process makeup girl, so during the fashion week I tend to go that one step higher (someone eyelashes?). This fast and inexpensive routine from London-based beauty maker Bella Michelle is the perfect inspiration for a routine that doesn’t last forever, doesn’t cost a fortune and still looks like a smoking one.

She has given us great makeup lessons for drugstores in the past, so she is someone I can often watch for videos like this. Whether I want to go from day to night makeup with just a hint of shadow, or want a sexy lip, she has me covered. With this NYFW I will break out my favorite drugstore products and use directions for this daytime tutorial.

Michelle’s products are from the MUA Cosmetics discount brand in the UK, so we can’t get them in the US. View the gallery below for products available here that will give you the same radiant look during the fashion week and after.

01

Neutrogena Matte Primer + Serum

Neutrogena

02

Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation Make-up SPF 50

Maybelline

03

L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

L.A. Girl Pro

04

Real complexion Los Banana Salt Powder

Black Radiance

05

ColourPop Parasol Super Shock highlighter

ColourPop

06

NYX professional makeup retractable lip liner

NYX professional makeup

07

Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Supermodel

Revlon

08

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Milani

09

Absolute New York Magic Quick Lash

Absolutely New York

