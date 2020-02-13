Trump’s western swing to mark the Olympic Games, campaign 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump will be informed of preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and will collect millions for his re-election campaign next week as part of a three-day, four-state swing to Western states.

The White House says that Trump will also discuss issues with water supply and supply in California and will speak at a graduation ceremony for prisoners in Las Vegas. Trump will hold campaign meetings in Phoenix and Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as fundraisers in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, California.

The journey is his first trip to the West since his State of the Union address last week. Basically, he is stepping up his campaign activity before the November elections and pro-Trump groups raising $ 60 million in January, breaking the fundraising records.

The rallies take him to two states with vulnerable Republican senators – Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona. Both stood with Trump during the process of depositing the Senate.

Trump’s visit to California will also test his relationship with the state’s democratic leaders. They have saved on infrastructure costs, fuel consumption standards and so-called reserve policy.

Trump is leaving for Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he will meet the LA28 Olympic Committee “for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympics,” said the White House. He is scheduled to participate in a fundraising campaign in the area before continuing to Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Trump appears in Bakersfield, California, home town of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, “to talk to hard-working farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to dramatically improve the supply and supply of water in California and other Western states,” White House said.

The president will travel to the Rancho Mirage estate of billionaire Oracle, co-founder of Larry Ellison, which also has a private golf club, where he organizes his campaign for a golf outing and fundraising. Ellison previously hosted President Barack Obama on the course, who, like others in the dry Coachella Valley, has had to deal with research into high water consumption.

Trump will then hold a rally in Phoenix before returning to Las Vegas. Trump owns a hotel near the strip in Las Vegas.

Next Thursday, Trump will speak at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas police station, the White House said, adding that the president intends to focus on efforts “to provide previously imprisoned Americans with second chances.” He will have another rally in Colorado before returning to Washington.

