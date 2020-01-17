Image: APBarf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily policy summary that helps you sort Trumpian’s messy news cycle.

Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! The Trump administration has a gift for you: less fruits and vegetables and a lot more pizza, burgers and fries at school.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced new standards for the Food and Nutrition Service, the agency that sets out the nutritional programs that serve approximately 30 million students nationwide.

In the Washington Post, we emphasize the following:

(USDA Deputy Secretary of State Brandon) Lipps said the changes would help address what he described as accidental problems that arose as a result of regulations introduced during the Obama administration. For example, when schools tried to implement innovative solutions such as breakfast to go or meals in the classroom. They were forced to give two bananas to children to meet the federal minimum requirements.

Two bananas! The horror. Of course, the solution is … to have the potato lobby act aggressively enough to put more potatoes on the menu (focus on ours):

(Colin Schwartz, Deputy Director for Legislature at the Center for Science in the Public Interest) He says the potato lobby has been pushing for this change, and that the potato industry is behind a change that went smoothly in March last year. The USDA allowed the school dining authorities participating in the school breakfast program to use potatoes instead of fruit without adding vegetables from other subgroups to the weekly menus.

Normal country!

President TrumpThe team of lawyers for his upcoming impeachment process is expected to be the worst flashback of the 1990s that has ever been seen. Like frosted lipstick and excessively plucked eyebrows. Trump has added Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his defense team. Starr is notorious for his investigation of President Clinton, which led to his subsequent impeachment in 1999, while Dershowitz made a name for himself as an entertainment lawyer O.J. SimpsonDefender during his murder trial. The team is rounded off by Robert Ray, who became Starr’s successor as head of the independent attorney’s office and submitted final reports on C.Linton Lewinsky controversy.

This trio of idiots is determined to do everything to make the negotiation look like a scam. From the New York Times:

In the election of Mr. Starr, Mr. Dershowitz and Mr. Ray, the President gathered his view of an all-star legal team for television. Though best known to the public in the 1990s, all three have recently contacted Fox News and other media to defend Mr. Trump and accuse the House Democrats of pursuing a party-based witch hunt to the President appealed who complained that many of his allies were not defending him vigorously enough.

Meanwhile around Monica Lewinsky House:

President Trump accused the Democrats of using the impeachment process to derail Bernie Sanders “Presidential campaign in an unsuccessful attempt to arouse shit. (Politico)

accused the Democrats of using the impeachment process to derail “Presidential campaign in an unsuccessful attempt to arouse shit. (Politico) Georgia election servers may have been hacked prior to the 2016 and 2018 elections due to a 2014 incident. Cool, normal. (Politico)

Looks like that Trump administration and the Justice department are obsessed with leaks again. (Washington Post)

and the are obsessed with leaks again. (Washington Post) The Law and Order guy advocates Mike Bloomberg , (CNN)

advocates , (CNN) Watch some LSU soccer players suffer from President Trump and turn their big moment into a campaign event:

The Supreme Court takes up a case regarding the suitability of gay foster parents. (NBC)

takes up a case regarding the suitability of gay foster parents. (NBC) Other crappy news from the Supreme Court reports that they are considering allowing the Trump administration to have more employers deny contraceptive coverage. (Washington Post)

The restoration of voting rights for former prisoners is under attack in Florida. (New York Times)

Anderson Cooper is great crazy: