Trump's USDA chief believes farm workers are overpaid - Mother Jones

The Trump administration is in a tense situation with regard to agricultural work, a task that is largely performed by workers born abroad. On the one hand, the president has kept campaign promises to make immigrants’ lives generally miserable. and he employs a white nationalist on his senior advisory staff. On the other hand, there is a labor shortage in agriculture, which is exacerbated by the massive immigration measures. Meanwhile, farmers in major electoral college states that overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016 have already expressed disappointment at the government’s export-killing trade wars.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue wants to make the circle square. After the president signed a preliminary trade agreement with China that could resume massive imports of US agricultural goods in that country, Perdue signaled a turning point in the work earlier this week, according to a report by Chris Clayton from the agricultural magazine DTN. In a question and answer interview at the annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation – an insurance and lobbying insurance company focused on the agricultural industry – the secretary said that the administration is working on a “renewed and refreshed work program” because “if we can.” don’t have people who can help us grow these things and harvest our products. “Trade agreements don’t matter.

What about the stubborn fact that farm workers were mostly born abroad? Here is Clayton:

Perdue said he tried to persuade others in the administration to “separate immigration, the people who want to become citizens, with a temporary legal migrant worker program.

“Agriculture needs that and we want it,” said Perdue. “It doesn’t offend people who are against immigrants because they no longer want immigrants here. We need people who can help US agriculture cover production.”

In other words, to appease “anti-immigrants” while increasing the supply of agricultural labor, Perdue wants farm owners to have better access to a program that gives temporary workers the status of temporary residence without a path to citizenship granted.

But there is a problem, Perdue added. The federal guest worker program, which has been supplying workers with farms for decades (H2A), includes a mechanism that prevents farmers from paying wages for guest workers below the local rate, which is wages for others Workers in the US would undermine the area as well.

According to Perdue, this “negative effect wage rate” calculated by US Department of Labor polls for each state is simply too high. “We were out of business here, so to speak,” Clayton told attendees at the Farm Bureau meeting.

“We have insisted … that we have something to do with wages.” Perdue said the negative wage rate set a minimum wage of nearly $ 15 for agriculture, “and no other company in the country has that.”

According to the Department of Labor website, the rate of adverse wage effects for 2020 in some southern states with labor-intensive farms is well below that of Perdue: It is $ 11.71 in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia (Perdue’s home state) 12, $ 67 in Texas. The belt for fresh products extends from California to Washington on the west coast. However, Perdue’s presentation is correct.

Aside from the issues, the Secretary-General’s message is clear: he wants to increase the supply of foreign agency workers without access to citizenship and lower their wages. “The side effect rate is an empirically determined average – what Perdue is saying here is that he wants farmers to be able to pay their workers less than the wages prevailing in a particular state,” said Bruce Goldstein, president of the Farm Worker Justice advocacy group.

Goldstein added that the H2A program already gives employers tremendous leverage against guest workers. In a 2013 report examining the impact of the program on the South, the Southern Poverty Law Center concluded that guest workers were “routinely cheated out of wages, forced to pledge their future to do temporary low-wage jobs preserved, and kept practically captive by employers. In her 2018 report from California’s wine country, Maddie Oatman of Mother Jones noted that migrant workers often live there in isolation and are often “no longer allowed to receive visitors”.

Goldstein added that $ 15 an hour may sound like a decent tariff, but agricultural work is highly skilled, often temporary, and excluded from federal overtime regulations.

And although their wages have risen slightly in recent years, the average hourly wage for farm workers is still less than 40 percent lower than that of other non-regulatory U.S. workers, said Daniel Costa, director of immigration and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute. On average, farm workers earned $ 24,620 a year in 2018, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is below the poverty line of a family of four. “Purdue shamelessly advocates hiring workers who can help farmers make profits as long as they remain available and powerless,” said Costa.

Perdue’s statements at the Farm Bureau Convention are not the first time that he has used his platform to attack programs that benefit poor people. The secretary repeatedly campaigned for changes to an important hunger program and helped them “cut basic food aid to nearly 700,000 of the poorest and poorest people in the country,” my colleague Nathalie Baptiste said recently.

He also successfully campaigned for the withdrawal of reforms from the Obama era that made public school meals healthier. According to a 2016 study by Baylor University researchers, the National School Lunch Program is essentially a “safety net for low-income children”. More than 20 million children trust this network for almost half of their daily calories and 40 percent of their vegetable intake. the study found.