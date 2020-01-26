Trump's travel ban returns to court three years later

RICHMOND, Va. – After the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from several predominantly Muslim countries in 2018, the ruling seemed to end legal challenges that claimed the policy was based on anti-Muslim prejudice.

A federal appeals court in Richmond is said to hear arguments from civil rights groups to keep the challenges alive.

The U.S. 4th Court of Appeals will hear arguments in three lawsuits filed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents on Tuesday, whose relatives were unable to enter the U.S. due to the travel ban that shortly after Trump took office in January 2017.

The court is asked to rule on whether a federal judge in Maryland made a mistake in refusing to dismiss constitutional claims brought in a lawsuit filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project, despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in one case in 2018 Hawaii had stated the travel ban “A legitimate basis in national security concerns.”

The Justice Department argues that the Supreme Court ruling effectively ends the legal challenges. In a 5-4 verdict, a highly controversial Supreme Court ruled that the travel ban was under the jurisdiction of the United States presidents for immigration and their responsibility to protect the nation. The court rejected allegations that the policy was based on anti-Muslim prejudice, largely based on Trump’s own tweets and public statements, including his call during the presidential campaign for “a complete and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” States enter “.

Trump said the ban aims to protect the United States from potentially hostile foreigners.

“The Court rejected the argument that the proclamation could only be explained through anti-Muslim bias and instead found that the proclamation was rationally based on legitimate national security concerns and foreign policy objectives,” the Justice Department lawyers argue in a legal brief.

The Trump administration calls on the 4th district to dismiss the lawsuits.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers say, however, that the Supreme Court merely rejected an injunction to block the travel ban and did not rule on the merits of the constitutional claims. The plaintiffs allege that the travel ban violates several constitutional rights, including the First Amendment’s Establishment clause, which prohibits the government from preferring one religion to another.

“The Trump administration has consistently provided ample and damned evidence of its discriminatory intent. We are therefore confident that every court – every fair-minded observer – will see it as we do, that it is a Muslim ban on the Muslim community and Islam, “said Gadeir Abbas, a senior litigator at the American Council- Islamic relationships.

Federal appeals courts – including the 4th Circle – had confirmed decisions by federal judges that had blocked the effectiveness of the travel ban. However, the Supreme Court came to a different conclusion.

The third iteration of the travel ban, which is now in effect, applies to travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries that keep travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families away.

The groups who are suing the Trump administration say that the 4th district is not asked to decide whether the legal challenges are well founded. They are only asking the Court of Appeal to rule that their lawsuits can enter the clarification phase if they obtain records from the Trump administration about the reasons for the ban and how it was done. This has also been the US District Judge Theodore Chuang has been enforced in the past three years.

When Chuang rejected the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuits, he found that the plaintiffs “made extensive allegations as to why the (travel ban) is not rationally related to their declared national security interests and instead are based on the illegitimate and unconstitutional purpose of the Discrimination against Muslims. “

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said that while Muslim groups can rightly argue that the Supreme Court did not require their legal appeals to be completely dismissed, the Supreme Court’s ruling caused their arguments to deteriorate significantly.

“It seems to me that intentional blindness is pretending that opinion has not significantly undermined these cases,” he said. “It is very difficult to read the Supreme Court’s opinion and see no significant support for the government’s arguments.”

Justin Cox, an attorney for the International Refugee Assistance Project, said Muslim lawyers will continue to try to prove that the ban is unconstitutional.

“I understand why they want us to go,” he said. “But nothing requires us to go and we will keep fighting.”

