Trump's `` strong and silent '' lawyer in the spotlight during the impeachment

When Pat Cipollone steps onto the faded blue carpet of the Senate chamber next week, the relative anonymity he enjoyed for much of his three-decade law career will be erased by camera reflections and scrutiny minute of history.

But President Donald Trump’s White House counsel, who is expected to lead his defense in the country’s third presidential recall trial, will have more to contend with than the 100 senators serving on juries. Cipollone will face twin, and perhaps competing, demands on its performance as a president obsessed with production value and a Senate dynamic that could reward the most measured display.

Trump’s desire for a prime-time drama to erase his name is expected to collide Tuesday with the reality of a defense led by someone with little experience in the spotlight.

A litigator and plaintiff for much of his career, Cipollone is described by people who know him as always well-prepared and balanced – traits which his colleagues and friends say will guarantee that he will arrive at Capitol Hill armed with a Hermetic legal argument, but that does not guarantee the type of telegenic representation that Trump has sought in the past or has said in private that he wanted in his trial.

Focus on the bottom

Although few, if any, lawmakers on either side believe Trump’s symbolic day in court will end in acquittal, a solid defense of Cipollone and members of Parliament supposed to help him could end the trial earlier – especially if Republicans who are unsure about calling witnesses find that the White House arguments settle their remaining questions about the case.

Cipollone spent weeks preparing for the trial. A revolving group of House Republicans involved in the removal of the lower house from across Pennsylvania Avenue to brief Trump’s attorneys on the matter. Aides has choreographed a two-pronged strategy that will feature different characters supporting the pair of arguments against each indictment, with executive supremacy at the heart of the two defenses. And Cipollone regularly informed the president of the evolution of his defense.

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal attorneys and someone who brings a wealth of television experience, should help Cipollone present the case.

Cipollone is expected to present the opening case, while Sekulow is expected to outline the “whole process” surrounding the indictment, sources close to the legal team said.

“Pat has tried cases with billions of dollars at stake and has brought cases before jury verdicts involving tens of millions of dollars,” Sekulow told CNN. “He knows how to communicate with an audience. He understands the nuance of the Senate. “

Two of Cipollone’s deputies, Pat Philbin and Michael Purpura, are also expected to play supporting roles in the president’s public defense. Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer whose work led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton, will present arguments in the Senate alongside Robert Ray, his successor to the Office of Independent Lawyers, and Alan Dershowitz, constitutional lawyer. The White House is also expected to put other lawyers on the floor – including Jane Raskin, one of many lawyers hired to strengthen Trump’s legal team during the special council investigation last year, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who helped the White House with behind-the-scenes communications.

White House officials say Cipollone’s track record uniquely prepares him for the challenge of connecting with both the senators in the room and the ordinary people watching at home. Born to Italian immigrants, Cipollone was born from humble beginnings in the Bronx and worked in factories, on construction sites and at McDonald’s, where he knocked over burgers and argued for his co-workers to unionize.

He then went to Fordham University, received his promotion major, and eventually went to law school at the University of Chicago. Cipollone later hired for a judge in the sixth circuit court of appeal and continued to practice civil litigation. Throughout his career, Cipollone – whose first name is Pasquale, which he abbreviated as Pat – has been active in the Catholic community; he and his wife have 10 children.

Stock increase amidst removal

Cipollone’s relationship with Trump has long been strengthened by the fact that he shares the president’s general vision of executive power.

In a now infamous letter to Congress on October 8, Cipollone echoed his boss’s fiery language, but expressed feelings with which he agrees: the executive has the right to deny Congress access to testimony , for example. The eight-page letter established the official White House position to refuse to cooperate in the dismissal investigation, which persisted throughout the months-long process.

Nearly two dozen former Cipollone classmates signed a letter to him in October, urging White House lawyers to repudiate his message.

“We are sorry to see how your letter to the leaders of Congress flouts the traditions of rigor and intellectual honesty that we have learned together,” wrote the 21 former classmates. “When a president openly invites assistance from foreign powers for partisan political purposes, Congress, in the exercise of its constitutional powers, should investigate and the White House should cooperate … Your letter rather distorts the law and the Constitution for other purposes, including cable news consumption. “

Josh Davis, director of Goulston & Storrs and former Cipollone law classmate at the University of Chicago, said that Cipollone’s treatment of the impeachment saga was “deeply disappointing” despite the respect he had for his colleague studying law during their meeting.

“My memories of Pat are that he was a very intelligent and careful person with whom I often disagreed but for whom I had great respect,” said CNN Davis, who signed the letter to Cipollone in October. . “He was good on his feet in law school, he was prepared and said smart things.”

Slowly since joining the Trump administration in December 2018, and more quickly since the impeachment investigation began, Cipollone has developed a warm relationship with the president and consolidated power in the west wing . His stewardship of the White House response to the impeachment – and other recent large-scale contributions, such as the legal review of the White House’s decision last month to dismiss a senior Iranian leader – elevated his position in internal.

White House officials said Cipollone had built the lawyer’s office like a law firm, hiring lawyers with specialized experience and preparing from the day it started, shortly after the Democrats have taken control of the House, for the probability that Trump will one day be indicted.

Cipollone has also benefited from its close alliances with people across the spectrum of Trump’s eclectic inner circle. His decades-old relationships with Attorney General Bill Barr, say familiar people, gave him credibility in the eyes of the President when he started working. Barr and Cipollone are both Catholics, and Cipollone approached the Attorney General when he worked for him as an aide and speechwriter the first time Barr served in the George HW Bush Administration .

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is also a longtime friend of Cipollone; her daughter worked on her prime time show in Washington. The ardent and conservative host helped bring Cipollone into Trump’s circle long before he took on the White House advisory role.

Cipollone even helped Trump prepare for debates during the 2016 campaign, alongside Ingraham, said a person familiar with the sessions. At the time, Trump’s first White House lawyer, Don McGahn, was the best lawyer in the campaign.

Beginnings of his style

Cipollone’s presentation to the Senate will be watched as much for the way he pronounces it as for the arguments he makes. Trump hesitated for weeks on the type of lawsuit he would support publicly, but in private he has long dreamed of a solid defense to justify it.

Cipollone – someone Trump has described as the “loud and quiet guy” – has no television experience and little in the eyes of the public.

Jonathan Missner is a friend of Cipollone and partner of the law firm Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner, whom Cipollone left to take up the post at the White House. He said that Cipollone had never been one to stand out.

“He has a very soothing personality. I don’t think he is screaming. I don’t think he gets shaken easily, “Missner told CNN. “He gets up quickly. He doesn’t have to be the center of attention and he doesn’t want to be the center of attention, and he doesn’t need credit for anything. “

“There are so many lawyers who want attention,” he added. “So it’s ironic that the guy does it.”

Cipollone went through his arguments prepared with assistants during sessions at the White House. His team looked at documents related to the Clinton and Nixon cases, and he refined the central argument of the White House by writing the brief for the congressional trial Monday at noon. Trump’s legal team previewed the aggressive tone they will set at trial Saturday night when they filed a response to the Senate summons, denouncing all aspects of the articles themselves and the procedures followed in the House .

Cipollone huddles in his office every morning with senior White House officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland, to strategize on certain aspects of the case.

White House officials note that Cipollone has tried cases as a litigant, claiming that his time in the courtroom taught him to keep the public’s attention and weave catchy arguments as well as any television experience.

“Presenting for debate requires [a] a unique set of skills that Pat has a shovel of,” Ueland told CNN. “Members like him trust and respect him and look forward to him directing the president’s defense on the Senate floor.”

Ueland said Trump “made it clear” by pressing Cipollone to direct his defense that he “trusted him, respected his capabilities, and was counting on him to deliver to the United States Senate.”

“It is a lawyer, not an academic or corporate lawyer who has only done real estate contracts or transactions,” said another administration official, who argued that it was a ” misconception “that Cipollone’s inexperience on the air would be an obstacle.

White House officials have at one time considered adding one or more Republicans to the House to give more teeth to the defense, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others have advised against this idea. Trump’s fixation on the fact that his ardent Conservative allies are going to fight for him on the Senate floor underscored how much he wanted to see a fight on his behalf.

Dershowitz, a lawyer Trump has personally persuaded to join his defense team, Sekulow and Bondi have all proven themselves as skilled artists over the years of appearing in cable news. Their presence on the team could add a dramatic touch to the presentation, reflecting the President’s desire to defend himself indoors.

Although several sources have said that Cipollone, Sekulow, Philbin and Purpura have carefully crafted plans for the defense, even the senators who will ultimately decide Trump’s guilt or innocence are not sure how the trial will go. will unfold – giving way to twists and turns in the process to change the course of Cipollone.

Missner, the former legal partner who launched a Catholic charity with Cipollone, suggested that lawyers for the White House should not be shaken.

“He is one of those people – and I don’t know a lot of people like that – who are able to think 10 steps forward,” said Missner. “All the time.”