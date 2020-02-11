Trump’s Roger Stone power game reveals an unleashed presidency

When Donald Trump turned into Roger Stone’s conviction, he sparked a mutiny by four prosecutors, was concerned about impartial jurisdiction, and showed how his acquittal unmasked an already widespread presidency.

The Department of Justice’s decision to water down a recommendation from Stone’s own prosecutor’s office to remain in prison for up to nine years, which outraged the president, sent shock waves through Washington. It also seems to reflect Trump’s heightened determination to increase pressure on the U.S. government’s core institutions to pursue his personal and political priorities.

The sudden storm over Stone, sparked by an early morning tweet from the president, is part of an accelerating pattern of unmoderated behavior, as Trump was not found guilty of criminal acts a week ago by Republican senators – some of whom expressed hope that the scar from impeachment would mitigate his wildest impulses.

Instead, the president seems to have learned a lesson from impunity and seems determined to speed up his efforts to undermine constitutional and political norms. This could mean a phase of expansive exercise of power by the president – he is running for re-election and this could be even more intense if he wins a second term.

In another sign of defiance, Trump released officials last week, including White House Ukrainian Specialist Colonel Alexander Vindman, who were summoned to testify in the impeachment investigation in a manner that, under normal circumstances, could be interpreted as witness intimidation, likely to account for future accountability scare. On Tuesday, he said that he would “safely” expect the military to review Vindman’s discipline, who testified that he was troubled by the president’s call to the Ukrainian president in July.

Trump has also carried out personal attacks on senators who voted in favor of his conviction, and has challenged the faith of parliamentarian Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment process there.

Stone was convicted by a jury that lied to Congress and rigged witnesses. The reversal of the Department of Justice, which triggered the remarkable resignation of four leading prosecutors, could give the impression that friends of the President can commit crimes and receive special treatment. The question also arises whether the work of the prosecutors by the political commissioners will be undermined in a way that could affect the rule of law.

“It is absolutely stunning. I’ve seen thousands of cases in my career as a federal and prosecutor. I’ve never seen anything like it, ”CNN legal analyst Elie Honig told Jake Tapper. “It stinks to hell. There are all sorts of problems here. That’s not normal.”

Trump denies that he intervened

Trump denied asking the Justice Department to lower the conviction recommendations regarding Stone, but said that the idea that his long-time friend and refurbisher should spend up to nine years in prison is ridiculous and attacked the prosecutors who opened the case initiated.

“I found the whole charge ridiculous and looked at others who had not yet been prosecuted. It was a terrible deviation, this, I think, the same miller people who have all led through hell,” said the president.

Trump also risked aggravating the controversy by insisting that, although he hadn’t sneaked into the Stone case, “he would do it if I wanted to.”

“I have the absolute right to do this,” Trump said to reporters in a previously unplanned appearance.

Trump’s comment ignored the fact that, as he has often done in other contexts, he did not step on Stone in suspicious behind-the-scenes interventions, but in a tweet.

Even though the Justice Department didn’t respond directly to the President’s tweet, the impression is that it’s just as harmful.

The impartial administration of justice not only requires an effective separation of politics and law. The reputation of the Ministry of Justice and the credibility of the rule of law are based on the impression that such a situation prevails.

The President’s move expressed the Democrats’ argument that Trump – including the dismissal of former FBI chief James Comey because of the Russia investigation – was constantly abusing his power.

Pelosi tweeted Tuesday night criticizing Trump for being involved in the “political interference” in the Stone judgment.

“It is outrageous that the DOJ has violated the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. The resignation of prosecutors should be commended and DOJ measures should be investigated, ”wrote Pelosi.

However, such criticism should not hurt Trump, as his most committed supporters appreciate his claims of “dirty bulls” and “scum” operating in the “Justice Department” in a “deep state”.

Barr in the middle of another controversy

The highly unusual episode about Stone will also raise concerns among legal experts that Attorney General Bill Barr is increasingly serving as a political official for Trump.

The department said there was no coordination with the White House ruling against Stone. However, the president’s public tweet leaves a clear impression that he is interfering in the case.

Trump has made no secret of the Justice Department’s pursuit and protection of its political enemies. Several measures recently launched by Barr appear to have favored the President and tarnished the Ministry of Justice ‘s impartial management – a pillar of the political system.

In the past few days, Barr has announced that his department is investigating information from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that is targeting misconduct by Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unsubstantiated and false claims that the Bidens were corrupt in Ukraine. Barr also warned that federal investigations into political campaigns must be reviewed by senior judicial leaders.

Barr commissioned US lawyer John Durham to investigate the origin of the FBI investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia after the president requested such an investigation.

In his most controversial speech, Barr wrote to Congress last year about the conclusions of Robert Müller’s report before it was published, and asked the lawyer to complain that the Attorney General had failed to grasp the nature of his results.

Stone’s career prosecutors favored an aggressive seven to nine-year sentence based on seven charges.

A senior Justice Department official, however, told CNN that the finding was “extreme and exaggerated” and disproportionate to Stone’s crime and was not communicated to department heads.

The backtrack came after Trump sent a tweet in the middle of the night complaining about the recommendation.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump wrote.

The tweet immediately sparked new speculation that the president would use his executive powers to apologize to Stone – whose lawyers favored a maximum sentence of 15 to 21 months.

The final decision on the conviction is left to the judge in the Amy Berman Jackson case. Some legal experts said that the recommendation of seven to nine years was tough, although it was the product of a conviction policy table.

In an updated report to the court late Tuesday afternoon, the department did not state how much prison time it wanted to receive, but instead requested a penalty for “far less” than originally requested.

Democrats call for accountability

The top democrats’ rapid response to the Stone controversy signaled that Parliament still intends to use its control and balancing powers to limit Trump even if impeachment fails.

Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Democratic Minority, asked the Inspector General of the Justice Department to open an investigation.

House Justice Judge Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said his panel would investigate the stone sentencing issue.

“A president who intervenes in criminal justice to help his allies while punishing people like Lieutenant Colonel Vindman for telling the truth is a real danger, and the committee will get to the bottom of it,” tweeted Nadler.

The House of Representatives impeachment official, California Democratic MP Adam Schiff, who warned the senators during the trial of Trump’s acquittal, which would cause the president to gain even more illegal power, described the Trump administration as the most serious threat to the Rule of law in one generation.

“I am not referring to the appropriate prison sentence for Mr. Stone, but it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump did intervene to reverse the recommendations of the Justice Department career prosecutors,” Schiff said.

“This would send a distinctive message that President Trump will protect those who lie to Congress to cover up his own misconduct and that the Attorney General will join him in these efforts,” Schiff said in a statement.

Three prosecutors who worked on the Stein case left office shortly after the department retraced their charges.

Aaron Zelinsky and Jonathan Kravis have also resigned from the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington DC, and Adam Jed and Michael Marando have submitted memos to withdraw from the Stone case.

Ironically, the threat to America’s government institutions from political interference has been at the heart of the final arguments in the Stone case brought forward by Marando.

“In our institutions of self-government, hearings of committees, courts … the truth is still important,” said Marando.