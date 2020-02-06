Trump’s Revenge on Mitt Romney Begins. With a prayer breakfast. – Mother Jones

The National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering organized by members of Congress for faith leaders and other invited guests in Washington, DC, seems hardly a suitable setting for a vengeful outburst. But on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump seemed to do exactly that. At the annual Washington event, Trump opened his remarks by lashing out at the trial, pointing a thinly disguised target at Sen Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have undergone a terrible ordeal by some very unfair and corrupt people,” Trump told the crowd, his voice sounding louder than normal. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and have hurt our nation very badly. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they are far ahead of our great country. “

Both Romney, who is a Mormon, and Pelosi, a Catholic, have cited their faith while opposing the president during the trial of charges. “I am a deeply religious person,” the Utah senator had said in an emotional speech that he announced his voice to condemn Trump. “I take an oath before God as a huge consequence.” Pelosi, who also attended Thursday’s prayer breakfast, repeatedly said she prayed for the president during the accusation proceedings.

Trump, who counts evangelical Christians as his most loyal supporters, would have none of it. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” he continued. “I don’t like people who say,” I pray for you, “if they know it isn’t. So many people have been injured and we can’t let that happen.”

Before he started his furious remarks on Thursday, Trump beamed up two newspapers with the words “ACQUITTED” and “Trump Acquitted,” a victory round that was soon erased by his own revenge policy. Many viewers on social media weighed on the behavior of the president during the typically determined event:

I have studied the National Prayer Breakfast well, and I cannot say how bizarre it is for a president to use the moment – traditionally one dedicated to bipartisanship and unity – to strike such a small, vengeful tone during the event. pic.twitter.com/bFJN1PmUoi

The White House naturally had its own version of what was taking place.

President @realDonaldTrump addressed the National Prayer Breakfast this morning. “We come together as one nation, blessed to live in freedom and grateful to worship in peace.” pic.twitter.com/7vGyKwZX6X

