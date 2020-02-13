Trump’s rates have exacerbated a business crisis. His newest plan would make it worse. – Mother Jones

Presidential budgets, which are released annually, are ambitious documents – they show the intentions and goals of an administration, but are usually considered “dead on arrival” in Congress, which ultimately sends its own federal spending proposal to the White House. This year’s version, which has no chance of clearing the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives, is sending a shocking message to a major constituency of Donald Trump: large-scale farmers who rely heavily on federal programs.

The proposed budget calls for a 31 percent discount on a program that subsidizes crop insurance, an important support for corn and soy farmers during long periods of low prices, as is currently in effect. This, although Trump enjoyed strong support from farming countries in 2016 and is happy to flatter “our Great Patriot farmers,” as he once posted it on Twitter. The budget would also be around 10 percent – $ 9.1 billion over 10 years – from the US Department of Agriculture’s conservation programs, which encourage farmers to use practices that hold the soil in place and reduce water pollution.

The news arrives while farmers are still recovering from a rough 2019, a year marked by ground-destroying mega-storms, export-destroying trade wars, low harvest prices and ongoing bankruptcies. After the launch of the trade wars in 2018, the administration came up with a pot of money that was ultimately worth $ 28 billion to compensate farmers for the export that was sacrificed in the tariff deviation. That program ended in early February. Trump has praised recent agreements with major trading partners such as China and Mexico as a blessing for farmers. “I told everyone,” You have to buy a lot of land and you have to buy much larger tractors now, “because we have done a lot with China,” he boasted at the annual American Farm Bureau Federation meeting in January.

The coronavirus crisis is causing world trade to cool down, precisely when trade agreements with China were ready to increase agricultural exports and raise prices.

But 2020 will be a new rough piece in farmland. Prices for major crops such as corn and soybeans are “currently entering water,” said agricultural economist Chad Hart of the University of Iowa. The reason: the coronavirus crisis is causing global trade to cool down, precisely when trade agreements with China and other major trading partners were ready to increase agricultural product exports and raise prices. “The trade agreements brought us a step forward and coronavirus takes us a step back and leaves us a little behind where we have been for a while,” said Hart. In other words, despite Trump’s big promises about an upcoming export boom, the agricultural economy is still shattered.

It remains to be seen whether his desire to support farmers in difficult times will undermine his popularity in an agricultural country during an election year. The USDA programs that Trump wants to reduce are embedded in the company invoice, which is omnibus legislation that was renewed twice a decade in 2018 and cannot be renewed until 2023. “But they do send a signal of [the administration of] intentions for the next agricultural invoice if they receive a second installment,” said Ferd Hoefner, senior strategic adviser at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. “Farmers and farmers’ groups should take them seriously as a signal – scaling back conservation funding, just as we are building public support for a significantly increased investment to combat climate change and dealing with water quality and water shortages would lead us in the wrong direction. ”

Some groups of farmers become acquainted. “As both a presidential candidate and now a president, Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his appreciation and dedication to American farmers,” said Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, in a statement following the release of the budget. “But year after year, his budget failed to address the very real economic challenges facing rural communities.”