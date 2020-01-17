Trump's process begins at the beginning of an election year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate opened impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump with a silent ceremony on Thursday. The senators stood at their desks and swore an oath of “impartial justice” as juries.

The process, which is only the third such venture in American history, takes place at the beginning of the election year, a period of deep political division across the nation. Four of the senators who judge Trump are running for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge him in the fall.

“Hear you, hear you, hear you!” Intoned the senate sergeant on the arms and asked the procedure to order shortly after noon.

Senators filled the chamber, an unusual sight in themselves, silently sat under strict rules that prohibit speaking or cellphones for a process that is testing not only Trump’s presidency, but also the country’s three branches of power and its control system ,

The constitution requires the Supreme Judge to act as the presiding judge, and Roberts made the short trip across the street from the Supreme Court to the Capitol. He has long insisted that judges are not politicians and should act as arbitrators for the trial. Senators rose quickly when he appeared in his sleek black robe.

“Now all the senators will stand still and raise their right hands,” said Roberts.

“Solemnly swear that you will practice impartial justice under the Constitution and the laws on everything related to the trial of pending President of the United States Donald John Trump, so are you helping God?”

The senators replied that they would and then stood up to sign an oath book.

Trump faces two charges after Parliament sued him last month. For one, he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as a lever. Trump is also accused of hindering Congress’s subsequent investigation.

The president insists he didn’t do anything wrong, and he dismissed Thursday’s White House trial again: “It’s absolutely partisan. It is a joke. “

An acquittal is expected in the Republican-controlled Senate. However, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine are piling up.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with enemy Russia.

At the same time, an accused employee of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, handed over new documents to the prosecutor that link the president to Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy.

Developments again put pressure on the senators to call in more witnesses to the trial, a major issue that remains to be resolved. The White House has instructed officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas requesting witnesses or other information.

“What is the President hiding? What is he afraid of? “Asked Democratic Senate President Chuck Schumer.

“The seriousness of these allegations is obvious,” he said. “The House of Representatives accused the President of trying to shake off a foreign leader for personal reasons.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said Parnas’ new information required an investigation she did not expect from Trump’s attorney general. “This is an example of all of the President’s followers, and I hope that the Senators will not become part of the President’s followers.”

Before the swearing-in, the House Democrats who were prosecuting the case stood in front of the Senate, and MP Adam Schiff from the Secret Service Committee read the articles of impeachment.

Seven legislators, led by Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler from the Justice Committee, walked solemnly across the Capitol for a second day.

All eyes were on the ship when it stood at a lectern in the chamber’s well, a room normally reserved for senators.

“House Resolution 755, which accuses Donald John Trump, the President of the United States, of committing crimes and crimes,” he began, reading the nine pages.

The other prosecutors were lined up by his side.

Senators later said that when Roberts appeared, the celebration of the occasion was taking place. The security in the Capitol was strict.

“I thought this was a historic moment and you could have heard a pin drop,” said Republican John Cornyn of Texas.

Republican House majority leader Mitch McConnell took a completely different view of the charges and trials.

He opened the chamber after Pelosi decided on Wednesday to hand over “souvenir pens” after she signed the decision to send the indictment to the Senate.

“This last presentation captured the entire partisan process of the house in a perfect picture,” said McConnell. “It was a transparent partisan process from start to finish.”

GOP Senator James Inhofe was absent because he was at home in Oklahoma because of a family medical problem, but plans to take the oath when he comes back since the full process starts next week, his office said.

The Senate will submit a formal invitation to the White House to convene. The President’s legal department is expected to respond by Saturday. The opening disputes start on Tuesday.

The President recently suggested that he would be open to a quick vote to simply reject the indictment, but there is insufficient Republican support for this.

Instead, the president’s team is expecting a process that will take no longer than two weeks, according to senior officials. That would be much shorter than the lawsuit against President Bill Clinton in 1999 or the first against President Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both were acquitted.

It would take a majority of the senators, 67 of the 100, to convict the president. Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the process to pass rules, call witnesses, or dismiss the indictment.

A group of four Republican senators are working to vote on the possibility of witnesses, although it is by no means certain that a majority will be decisive for new statements.

Sens. Susan Collins from Maine, Mitt Romney from Utah, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee are among those involved.

“I tend to think that additional information is helpful,” Collins said in a statement. “It is likely that I would support an application to call witnesses.”

Romney said he wanted to hear from John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor in the White House, who was alarming the other about Giuliani’s foreign policy on Ukraine.

Property managers are a diverse group with legal, law enforcement and military experience, including Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Sylvia Garcia from Texas, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado and Zoe Lofgren from California.

Two are newbies – Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia, a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former Orlando chief of police and Jeffries is a lawyer and member of the party leadership. Lofgren has the rare privilege of having worked on Congress staff during President Richard Nixon’s impeachment – he resigned before the entire House voted on the indictment – and then was elected legislator during Clinton’s impeachment.

Associated press authors Zeke Miller, Alan Fram, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

