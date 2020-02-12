Trump’s only impeachment hour is to gain more power

It’s time to stop asking if President Donald Trump will learn lessons from the controversy he’s constantly fueling – of course he is. But far from resigning or choosing to repent, as his critics and appeasers hope, Trump draws darker political conclusions.

The result is that he is expanding his own power by confusing institutional restrictions and opening a zone of impunity for the President – while enjoying his political base.

Trump’s interference in sentencing his longtime employee Roger Stone and retaliation after retirement reflect the lifelong teachings of a real estate baron who became a civil servant.

On Wednesday, Trump publicly praised the Department of Justice for reversing his call for Stone to be harshly jailed for his own critical late-night tweet that exposed fears of overt interference in the U.S. judiciary.

“I want to thank the Department of Justice for seeing this terrible thing. And I didn’t speak to them by the way, just so you understand. They saw the horror of a nine-year sentence for not doing anything, ”the president told reporters.

He noted that the four prosecutors who had left the Stone case “took to the streets”, which increased the prospect of protests against the administration and only served to further erode the government and make it more supple for the president ,

Trump denied having crossed a line. But his tweet left no doubt as to what he wanted to happen. And his strategy actually worked in this and other cases.

Just when he was using the power of the United States government to smear Joe Biden in the Ukraine scandal, he managed to treat a Stone case favorably – though the final judgment was left to a judge.

The Stone affair has also shown that Attorney General William Barr acts more as the President’s personal advocate and less to ensure impartial justice.

Trump’s brazen approach was also seen on Wednesday when asked what he learned from impeachment after several GOP senators said they hoped he would take lessons to hold back.

“The fact that the Democrats are crooked has gotten many crooked things going. That they are malicious, that they shouldn’t have been impeached, ”Trump told reporters.

An unprecedented spectacle

There has been an unprecedented spectacle in the week since the end of the Senate trial against Trump: a president who has been acquitted of criminal crimes has once again committed to breaking guard rails that have even brought him into trouble.

Trump’s actions are shaped by a political story that saw him rewarded every time he tried to break the normalcy of Washington with the warm approval of his core voters.

Unchained behavior typically causes democratic outrage and an urge for new investigations, and leads to an outbreak of media coverage that warns that US standards are under attack. Such controversy only confirms for many Trump supporters that he is exactly the type of disruptive force they were hoping for when They sent him to fight the Washington establishment in 2016.

Trump’s willingness to fight creates uncomfortable moments for Republican senators, who acquitted him last week after a four-month impeachment drama and are faced with uncomfortable questions about President President behavior on Capitol Hill.

But when they get back home, they have received the approval of Trump voters who need them to ward off the primary challenges and keep their seats when they stand for re-election. The President underlined that his heartland political strength is insensitive to Washington’s fear and tweeted a number of Congress notes on Wednesday.

Trump’s behavior is based on the President’s indifference to the health of US political and judicial systems and a willingness to destroy trust in institutions that could take decades to recover from his power games.

They also send messages to prosecutors across the country that it is permissible to allow political considerations to affect the judicial business. And there is a danger of setting a precedent that future presidents – democratic or republican – will use to enforce their letter in the Department of Justice.

The idea that justice is impartial is central to America’s economic and political stability and the key to its global reputation. Warnings about the stigma of justice that has been corrupted by leaders of strong men have long been a core criticism of the United States against nations in developing countries. For example, the United States government has stood up for American companies in China who have complained about the policies that strain the judicial system.

The President’s decision to wait less than a week after his impeachment process – an event that some Republicans hoped would teach him a lesson despite the acquittal – has baffled Washington. That is even after three years of Trump-induced shocks.

“What really worries me – a former prosecutor for nearly 30 years – is that a person survives a storm, a criminal justice storm, and learns nothing from the trial,” former prosecutor Gene Rossi told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Wednesday ,

“I have spoken to many people in the Department of Justice who are still working there, career people, and they are absolutely upset, insecure and angry that the department head is fundamentally afraid of his shadow and will do everything for the President of the United States,” he said.

Democrats have prepared Barr Showdown

Democrats who have exhausted the ultimate imposition of impunity still swear to hold Trump accountable. They plan to raise the stone issue during Barr’s appearance on the House Justice Committee on March 31.

MP Kathleen Rice, D-New York, warned that Trump is standing up about the rule of law and is sending a message to the public that his friends could escape justice if ordinary people could not.

“I fear that Donald Trump will succeed in stunning the American public for his violations. We cannot allow that. He must be held accountable, ”Rice, member of the House’s Homeland Security Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Trump’s intervention in the Stone case exposed his GOP supporters to new questions about his behavior – just a week after they escaped the glamor of the impeachment process.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump should not tweet about live cases. But added that although the recommendation to convict Stone was extreme, and that the Department of Justice hadn’t exceeded his limits.

When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if Graham felt encouraged by his impeachment, the Republican senator replied, “I think he feels that people want to get him overboard.”

Republican Senator from Louisiana, John Kennedy, described the President’s tweet as “problematic.” However, he added that he had found no shameful behavior.

“I have seen no evidence that the judiciary has changed its position or formulated its position based on the President’s tweet if anyone can show me more evidence than speculation that I will consider,” said Kennedy.

Maine’s senator, Susan Collins, said she didn’t like “this chain of events”.

“I think most people in America would look at that and say,” Hmm, it just doesn’t look right. “And I think you’re right,” said Collins.

And Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, another moderate Republican who, after a long agony, had voted for Trump’s acquittal, was asked if Trump had learned lessons from the impeachment saga. She offered that “there were no strong indicators this week that he has.”