Trump’s most eyebrow-like lines from his job event in Charlotte

Donald Trump shivered and mused about the economy and his political rivals at a job-creating event in Charlotte that, right away, became a new mini-political rally, complete with a shot at the hopeful White House Pete Buttigieg.

“Trump is going to kill us with this,” he said about watching Democrats and the media report on the latest job data, which showed better growth than last month’s forecast. He slammed his desk and added, “They are right.”

The president was offended again on Friday, first during his first South Lawn gaggle of the year, then on stage in Charlotte, North Carolina – a big city in a potential swing-state of 2020 that he must hold to secure a second term to state.

The more he got rid of the script, the more the audience at Central Piedmont Community College cheered, at one point helped him give the event a political rally feeling when she was in a “four more years!” to sing.

Here is a selection of his top quotes from the event, supported by analysis from The Independent’s Washington Bureau.

“If you don’t get credit, you might as well take it yourself.” Perhaps the most Trump thing Mr. Trump has ever said.

“Pete Buttigieg, whoever the hell is.” Mr. Trump uses nicknames to discredit political enemies. He went further here and suggested that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana – who might have been upset by winning the Iowa Caucuses, something that is in the air because of problems counting votes there – is a political nobody. In the past, Mr. Trump has suggested that “Mayor Pete” lacks the gravitas to push back on strong men like Russian President Vladimir Putin and others. The former naval intelligence officer, however, says he is better able to do this than Mr. Trump, and adds that he thinks the current supreme commander does not do that often.

“What the hell do you have to lose? … That’s why they’re all looking for jobs.” The first was the pitch of candidate Trump for black voters in 2016. He claimed that democratic politicians had done little – despite their decades of counting on their votes – to improve their lives. Trump won only 8.5 percent of black votes nationally in 2016. But his last comment is eyebrows, because it appears that the president believes that most blacks were unemployed or otherwise looking for a job.

That was not the case. Black labor participation that year was in line with that of white employees, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nearly 62 percent of blacks then worked, compared to nearly 63 percent of whites.

“I pretend, one point down everywhere.” Mr. Trump has revealed something here. That’s how he thinks about every state as a campaigner. As he said Thursday during his post-senate acquittal East Room “celebration” statement-turned-rally, everything is a struggle. He used the word “war” to describe the struggle. And on Friday, he told reporters at the South Lawn on the way to Charlotte that he sees “everyone” as a “threat.” It also seems to be every state.

“We will come here a lot. We are far in the polls.” That’s because North Carolina is considered in the second level of swing states. Most political analysts think that Mr Trump will win again, but depending on who the Democratic candidate is, it is not inconceivable that he could drop the state of Tar Heel.

“The biggest comeback. We did it badly.” This is undermined by two things: government data shows that the economy grew under President Barack Obama, although slowly. And candidate Trump spent a lot of time making that point: the growth, he said, was too slow. The economic growth in recent months under Mr Trump now looks like most of Obama’s presidency.

“A child would not have agreed to this.” A new version of his claim that every US president has concluded “stupid” trade agreements with other countries for him – both Republicans and Democrats – that have led America to be “scammed”. He praised his trade agreement with China and described it as a more extensive pact that many independent analysts say it is. And he said there must be a “phase two” to resolve long-standing differences between the two economic giants.

However, the benefits of the first phase of the China Pact will be delayed by the corona virus, said Chief Economic Advisor White House Lawrence Kudlow. “The export boom of that trade agreement will last longer because of the Chinese virus, that’s right,” he said earlier this week. On Friday, Kudlow said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Mr. Trump during a Thursday night phone call that his country could fulfill all its obligations under the trade pact while dealing with the virus.

“We want everyone to get ahead, big league.” That should finally rest if Mr. Trump has said “big” or “big league” all these years. Could be. But probably not.

