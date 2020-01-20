Politics

President Donald Trump’s legal team tabled a lengthy response on Monday calling his accusations of flawless offenses a “masquerade” in a preview of the case they will bring to the Senate when the impeachment trial begins.

Speaking before the document was submitted, people working with Trump’s legal team said the impeachment articles did not mention any violation of the law.

They said that the accusation Trump had made against Congress was “frivolous and dangerous” and represented an attempt to change the separation of powers defined by the Constitution.

The record reflects the most complete rebuttal to the Democrats’ accusation that Trump has abused his office and attempted to obstruct congressional investigations.

This comes after a shorter document was tabled on Saturday outlining Trump’s arguments against the impeachment.

This response – which qualified the articles as “constitutionally invalid” and claimed that it was an attack on Americans – argued both on the merits against the accusations contained in the articles and on the level of the procedure against the Chamber’s dismissal investigation.

The document submitted Monday expands on these arguments in detail, providing examples of what Trump’s legal team claims the reasons for the impeachment are invalid.

Trump’s attorneys were required to produce the full package before the trial, which is expected to start seriously on Tuesday.

The legal team – led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and outside lawyer Jay Sekulow – should rely on the arguments contained in Monday’s brief in their presentations to the Senate.