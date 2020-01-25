Trump's legal department opened her impeachment defense with a blizzard of lies - Mother Jones

President Donald Trump’s lawyers launched their defense on Saturday morning with a blizzard of false claims.

It began with the President’s critical call on July 25 with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Deputy White House attorney Michael Purpura repeatedly pointed out that what he called “the actual protocol” and “the actual protocol” of this request led to an investigation that led to Trump’s impeachment. However, the Purpura document cited is not a copy. It is a “phone call memorandum” that reflects the memories of the listeners, but may exclude significant parts of Trump’s and Zelensky’s conversations. Purpura should know the difference.

Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of holding a Zelensky White House session to force him to announce an investigation into Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and an investigation into a Democrat’s false conspiracy theory When that didn’t work, Trump was accused of withholding nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine to force Zelensky to announce the probes.

That means two returns, but Purpora simply ignored the first on Saturday. He played a clip in which US Ambassador Gordon Sondland from the European Union said that although he believed Trump had conditioned the release of relief supplies for Zelensky’s announcement of the investigation, he did not know exactly. However, Purpora simply ignored Sondland’s unreserved claim that Trump had conditioned a White House meeting for Zelensky based on his announced investigation. “Was there anything in return?” Sondland said in his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in November. “The answer to the requested White House call and White House meeting is” yes “.

Purpora also ignored the portion of the Sondland certificate in which the ambassador said he told Zelensky’s best advisor on September 1 that US aid would not resume until Ukraine announced the investigation. That said, Sondland, who believed he was acting on Trump’s behalf, was actually offering this supposed trade.

After Purpora pretended that one of the proposed rewards Trump was accused of failed, Purpora attacked the existence of the second with additional false claims. “The Ukrainians did not know that security support would be interrupted until the end of August,” he said, arguing that Ukraine could not be blackmailed if they did not know about the hold. But the evidence that Purpora ran off suggests they did. According to Olena Zerkal, the former Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, the Ukrainians knew about the hold in July. “We had this information,” Zerkal told The New York Times last month. And that’s not all. Laura Cooper, a deputy secretary of defense, reported in advance of the House of Representatives that her staff had received an email on July 23 that the Ukrainians were asking about the delay in aid delivery.

Trump’s lawyers have also brought out the litany of their old favorite arguments. They found that “security aid flowed to Ukraine” in September without Zelensky announcing Trump’s investigation. The aid was of course only released after a complaint about whistleblowers had triggered an intensive media check. The head of the secret service, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), One of the prosecutors of the Democrats, put it memorably: The Trump administration released the aid because “they were caught”. Trump’s lawyers merely pretended that the aid was released without public pressure. Purpora also argued that Trump had increased US deadly support for Ukraine, an argument that overlooks the president’s alleged undermining of this policy in favor of his presidential campaign.

But the lawyers’ real argument is more fundamental. “The President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Pat Cipollone, White House adviser, in his opening speech on Saturday. That’s what they’re going to do when the next phase of defending the White House begins on Monday afternoon.