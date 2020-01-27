Donald Trump’s legal team initiated most of his defense case by stating that the president did not freeze a massive military aid package for Ukraine to the investigations of the main US Democrats, and tried to undermine the legitimacy of the political trial itself.

The president’s lawyers began their second day of presenting cases by attacking the very nature of a presidential political trial, and one of his lawyers told the senators that it is “equivalent to a domestic war.”

Still, bold rhetoric showed again how the president’s lawyers are taking signals from the always talkative Trump.

“It is full of acrimony and divides the country like nothing else,” Starr said in the Senate chamber. “Those of us who live Clinton’s accusation understand that in a deep and personal way.”

In particular, Starr did not claim that Trump is innocent of the actions that House Democrats accused him of. Rather, he said dismissing a commander-in-chief in office brings “a serious disruption to the government … regardless of what the president has done.”

Starr began his presentation with a detailed lecture on the political trial, describing it as a faulty and outdated process. In saying that other countries have abolished it almost completely, he declared that “it does not meet modern procedural standards of equity.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to the impeachment after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

Attempting to discredit the accusation itself was a matter of the opening time of the session.

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, addressed the defense and told senators that House Democrats had wrongly rebuked the president for actions that failed to clear the political judgment bar of the Constitution.

“If this becomes the new standard, the future will be very different,” Sekulow warned the senators.

The president’s defense team began his second day of presenting his case after the trial was shaken, and potentially changed, by a New York Times report that a former Trump senior advisor heard him say he intended to keep a frozen military aid package for Ukraine until that country announced polls of major US Democrats.

That contradicts the president’s claims that he withdrew support for concerns about widespread corruption in the country of Eastern Europe. Trump on Monday morning denied Bolton’s accusation.

Sekulow did not mention Bolton, but said Trump never conditioned the military aid package to the Ukrainian investigations he wanted.

“Those are the facts,” he told senators, just before the defense team played a video of Trump administration officials testifying before the House, in which they said no investigations were announced after the flow was allowed. of aid funds.

Michael Purpura, a White House deputy lawyer, soon accompanied the senators through a series of events, including more videos of testimony from administration officials who, according to him, show that Trump was concerned about the “burden sharing “in the help of Ukraine with the European allies of the United States and corruption within Ukraine.

“They are the same two compelling themes every time,” said Purpura.

Trump’s legal team is not expected to mention the former White House official on Monday or Tuesday while they make and close their case. But Ukraine’s help and other accusations in leaking his next book now hangs over the entire process, with two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, noting that they will probably now join the Democrats in the vote to call Bolton as a witness. Two other Republicans would have to do the same, then the White House could claim executive privilege over Bolton’s testimony, establishing a legal battle.

Senator Mike Braun, from Indiana, told reporters he has spoken with several Republican senators who have “dealt” with the possibility of supporting calling new witnesses, and believes Bolton’s explanation of military aid will change the “dynamic “around the trial.

Ken Starr: “Like war, accusation is hell”

Seeking to plant seeds of doubt about the intentions of the House Democrats, the defense team played a video of the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, giving her seven political trial managers the pens she used to sign the articles against Trump.

During that ceremony, Pelosi and other Democrats sometimes smiled. Some insisted on posing for photos, with big smiles, next to the speaker.

“A moment of celebration,” Sekulow told a silent camera. “Think about it.”

