Trump's lawyer says Bolton should testify - Mother Jones

Jay Sekulow makes the case. , , something. You tell me:

Sekulov read out several statements in which he rejected Bolton’s allegation that Trump had directly linked the reluctance to provide military assistance to Ukraine with the investigation into his political rivals.

Sekulow then tried to emphasize what is unknown about Bolton’s unpublished book and called it “an unpublished manuscript that some reporters may have an idea of ​​what it says.” Sekulow continued, “I mean, that’s the proof – if you want to call this evidence – I don’t know what you would call it – I would call it inadmissible – but it is. “

Well that could be true. I suppose it could be hearsay, but only because courts reject evidence when a more direct source is available. For example, a book may be inadmissible if the author is available to testify.

Which is true in this case. So I agree with Sekulow: Bolton’s book is not allowed. The only correct source for this evidence is Bolton’s testimony.

Thank you, Jay! I am glad that we all agree.