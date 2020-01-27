Trump's lawyer just made the most misleading statement I've ever heard - Mother Jones

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow made a bold statement during Monday’s impeachment proceedings against the Senate. “Not a single witness,” he said, “testified that the president himself claimed there was a connection between the investigation and security measures, a presidential meeting, or something else.” As he spoke, Trump’s team of lawyers showed a slide with a similar statement: “None of the Democratic witnesses say President Trump has linked an investigation to security measures or a meeting.”

Sekulov, less than a day after the Bolton News was released: “Not a single witness has testified that the president himself claimed that there was a connection between the investigation and security measures, a presidential meeting or something else.” pic.twitter.com/uDv9ZrMnGz

And that’s right! Type of. While Trump’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that there was in fact something in return – the Ukrainian president would not meet in the White House until he announced an investigation into Trump’s political enemies – he admitted that Trump hadn’t told him directly.

But here’s the thing. Less than 24 hours ago, several news agencies reported that John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, wrote in a draft of his upcoming book that Trump had really linked the military aid to an investigation by Joe Biden. According to the New York Times, Bolton wrote that Trump told him in August 2019 that “he preferred not to send aid to Ukraine until officials received all documents related to the Russian investigation, which concerned Mr. Biden and Ms. Clinton’s supporters had passed in Ukraine. “

And Bolton is not the only one. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney also seemed to admit last year that Trump had linked Ukrainian aid to his calls for an investigation into the Democrats while speaking to reporters on camera. (Mulvaney later tried to go back to this admission.)

So was Sekulow? Not exactly. Sekulow did not say that no Trump official had said Trump had told them about the consideration. Instead, Sekulow said no “witness” “testified” that Trump had done so.

As you can see, Trump ordered Bolton and Mulvaney not to attend the House impeachment investigation and, unlike many other government officials, decided to comply with the President’s request. They were not “witnesses”. You didn’t “testify”.

Senate Democrats tried to summon Bolton and Mulvaney last week, but the Republicans blocked that effort in a party line vote. Democrats will soon have another opportunity to convince a handful of Republicans to issue these subpoenas. If they are successful, Sekulow may need to find a new topic to talk to.