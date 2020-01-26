President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, played by guest star Jon Lovitz, found himself in hell during the cold opening of “Saturday Night Live”.

The Lovitz Dershowitz met with Senators Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) about the recall process before having a heart attack.

The scene then goes to hell, literally, where the Lovitz Dershowitz meets Satan (Kate McKinnon).

“It’s scary Alan Dershowitz,” said Satan of McKinnon, hugging the Dershowitz of Lovitz. “You’re not even dying – I’m going to send you upstairs in a minute.” Honestly, I really wanted to meet you. “

“I never say that, I’m a big fan,” said Satan of McKinnon, saying fangirling. “No seriously, you are the GOAT (the biggest of all time).”

McKinnon’s Satan then asks her if she can record their meeting on her podcast. Lovitz’s confused Dershowitz asks if Satan really has a podcast.

“Oh yes, I invented them,” said Satan of McKinnon.

Satan asks the Lovitz Dershowitz how he came up with Trump’s defense and if there was someone he wouldn’t represent. In the past, the real Dershowitz defended Jeffery Epstein and OJ Simpson.

“As long as a client is famous enough to put me on TV, everything is fine,” says Dershowitz of Lovitz.

“If someone is not famous, it is a waste of time. I used to leave nobodies in hell; now they’re all influencers, “said Satan of McKinnon

Satan then says that some “friends” wanted to pass by and see Dershowitz from Lovitz, including the fictional inventor of the song “Baby Shark” (Bowen Yang), Flo of progressive advertisements (Heidi Gardner), Jeffrey Epstein (Adam Driver), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Mr. Peanut.

“I have taken out a lot of freshmen with peanut allergies, and I have never worn pants,” said Peanut.