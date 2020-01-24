The Democrats of the House of Representatives began the last day of their case to remove Donald Trump from office urging senators to avoid “being deceived” by the case that the president’s defense team will begin to expose on Saturday.

The opposition party began concluding its case by focusing on a $ 391 million military aid package that Trump himself ordered to freeze during the same period he and his assistants, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, pressured Ukrainian leaders to announce investigations of major American Democrats. politicians

Colorado representative Jason Crow, an American military veteran, led the last eight hours of case-making for Democrats. And he quickly addressed the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, saying that the former Republican congressman “confirmed” that Trump ordered his assistants and substitutes to establish a “quid pro quo” with the new president of Ukraine.

“When he was pressured to just confirm the quid pro quo the president had been denying, he doubled,” Crow said of the Mulvaney October 17 press conference at the White House. “I knew exactly what was happening in the Oval Office. Mulvaney confirmed why the president ordered the suspension.”

The Democratic political trial manager was referring to Mulvaney’s explosive session with reporters that sparked the failed efforts of House and Senate Democrats to force their testimony.

Democrats believe that Trump’s request from the president of Ukraine during a July 25 phone call to “do us a favor” after Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned that wanting to buy more anti-tank systems manufactured in the United States amounts to a quid pro quo and shows that Trump abused his office. He was charged for a charge of abuse or power over that call, and for another for obstructing his investigation.

In October, Mulvaney had a message for his former colleagues in the House of Representatives and others who believe that what Trump did was corrupt and deserves to cost him the presidency: “Get over it: there will be a political influence on foreign policy.”

“Obama did it in a way,” he said of former President Barack Obama, “Mulvaney told reporters surprised.” We are doing it in a different way. “

Crow said the White House only lifted the freezing of aid funds from Ukraine after it was made public in press reports.

“He did not get up for any legitimate reason,” the legislator told the senators. “He only got up because President Trump had been caught.”

The New York Representative, Hakeem Jeffries, mentioned in Washington circles as a possible candidate for president of the House once Nancy Pelosi retires, went further after he assumed the position of Crow.

“The president tried to cheat. He was caught,” Jeffries said. “And then he worked hard to hide it.”

Crow previously explained the opinion of Democrats as to why freezing aid was important for Washington and a key ally of Eastern Europe.

“The delay made no sense. Just ask the Ukrainians sitting in the trenches today,” he said, adding that “they are still waiting for millions of help that has not come to them.”

“The fact that the wait was maintained was important. Russia was looking for any sign of weakness,” Crow said of the volatile situation there. “The damage was already done”.

